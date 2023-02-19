Auburn is now 9-1 this season after sweeping their five opponents in the Tiger Invitational.

The Tigers capped off their weekend the same way the weekend opened — with a win over Austin Peay. It took a couple of innings for the bats to come alive, but a five-run inning was all that was needed to power Auburn to a 5-1 victory Sunday.

A fielding error in the first inning by Auburn allowed the first batter to reach for Austin Peay. Back-to-back singles pushed the unearned run across to put the Governors up 1-0 early.

Auburn went two innings without recording a hit, but changed the story of the game in the bottom of the third. Icess Tresvik recorded the first hit of the day for the Tigers, and it was a loud one.

Tresvik launched a game-tying solo home run to centerfield, sparking what turned into a five-run third inning.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Bri Ellis lined a ball down the right field line and gave Auburn the lead with her RBI single. Jessie Blaine kept the rally going with a fly ball to right that bounced off the Austin Peay defender.

Blaine made it all the way around the base path on the play, scoring on an inside-the-park home run to make it 5-1, the eventual final. She finished 2-for-3 from the plate with a home run and three RBI.