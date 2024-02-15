In day two in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico, Auburn won both of its doubleheader games. The Tigers opened up the day with a 6-3 victory over UC Davis behind a two-homer game from Amelia Lech before using a walk off walk by Makayla Packer to beat No. 13 Utah.

Maddie Penta tossed seven shutout innings in Game Two. (Auburn Athletics)

Game 1 — UC Davis, W 6-3 Lech, the Maryland transfer in her first season on the Plains, showcased her power to take down UC Davis. The first baseman put Auburn on the board early with her first-inning grand slam. Auburn held the 4-0 lead until the sixth inning, where the UC Davis offense found a rhythm. The Aggies tallied five hits in the inning and scored three runs to draw within one. When Lech stepped up to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, she put some distance between UC Davis and Tigers with her second home run of the game. This one was good for two, scoring fellow transfer Anna Wohlers, who had worked a walk. Shelby Lowe notched her first win of the season after going five innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out five.