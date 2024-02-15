Softball sweeps doubleheader
In day two in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico, Auburn won both of its doubleheader games.
The Tigers opened up the day with a 6-3 victory over UC Davis behind a two-homer game from Amelia Lech before using a walk off walk by Makayla Packer to beat No. 13 Utah.
Game 1 — UC Davis, W 6-3
Lech, the Maryland transfer in her first season on the Plains, showcased her power to take down UC Davis. The first baseman put Auburn on the board early with her first-inning grand slam.
Auburn held the 4-0 lead until the sixth inning, where the UC Davis offense found a rhythm. The Aggies tallied five hits in the inning and scored three runs to draw within one.
When Lech stepped up to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, she put some distance between UC Davis and Tigers with her second home run of the game. This one was good for two, scoring fellow transfer Anna Wohlers, who had worked a walk.
Shelby Lowe notched her first win of the season after going five innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out five.
Game 2 — Utah, W 1-0
Auburn got its first big win of the season against Utah.
It was a close game throughout, as neither team gave up a run until the final inning of the game. Fortunately for Auburn, the only run of the game was in favor of the Tigers — a walk-off walk by Packer.
Maddie Penta had pitched seven shutout innings, giving up six hits, walking two and striking out five. It gave the Tigers the opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh and Auburn came through.
KK McCrary started the inning with a lead off walk. Wohlers singled and Lech walked afterward to load the bases for Millie Roberts with one out. Roberts struck out swinging, leaving it in the hands of Packer.
The senior took four straight pitches, took first base and Auburn took the win.
The Tigers have Friday off before taking on Clemson Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.