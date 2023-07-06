AUBURN | In an offseason most notable for the loss of several of his best players in the transfer portal, Mickey Dean hasn’t stood pat.

Auburn’s eighth-year head coach has already landed two top transfers to offset the losses of Bri Ellis, Denver Bryant, Lindsey Garcia and Jessie Blaine.

The biggest addition came from Depaul’s Anna Wohlers, who was a first-team Big East selection in 2023 after batting .364 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI as a sophomore.