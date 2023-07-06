Softball offsets losses with two signings
AUBURN | In an offseason most notable for the loss of several of his best players in the transfer portal, Mickey Dean hasn’t stood pat.
Auburn’s eighth-year head coach has already landed two top transfers to offset the losses of Bri Ellis, Denver Bryant, Lindsey Garcia and Jessie Blaine.
The biggest addition came from Depaul’s Anna Wohlers, who was a first-team Big East selection in 2023 after batting .364 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI as a sophomore.
The standout catcher had 27 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 75 RBI in two seasons with the Blue Demons.
Dean also signed Maryland transfer Amelia Lech. The utility player batted .285 as a sophomore with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 RBI.
With the addition of Wohlers and Lech, Auburn added 96 hits, 26 doubles, 28 home runs and 85 RBI from last season.
Ellis, who transferred to Arkansas, Bryant (South Carolina), Garcia (Clemson) and Blaine (Mississippi State) combined for 149 hits, 21 doubles, 31 home runs and 124 RBI.
Carlee McCondichie, who hit .303 with five doubles and two home runs, announced that she wouldn’t return for a fifth year at Auburn as did Maia Engelkes, who will be attending medical school.
The NCAA softball portal was open for transfers to enter from May 15 to June 28.