Tension built steadily during the first 11 innings of Auburn's game against Kentucky Saturday night.

Tannon Snow ended it with one swing.

The sophomore blasted a belt-high pitch well over the wall in left field, snapping a scoreless game in the 12th inning. It was Snow's first hit of the game.

Auburn won, 1-0.

Snow's defining play salvaged what had been a difficult night for the team's hitters. The Tigers created prime scoring opportunities in both the sixth and seventh innings — getting two runners aboard both times with no outs. And both rallies ended without a single baserunner crossing the plate.

Still, Kaylee Carlson was more than up to the task. Auburn's ace was in control throughout her 12-inning shift, coaxing dozens of awkward swings by changing speeds effectively. Her fastball topped out at 71 mph, but her 50-mph changeup kept the Wildcats guessing from start to finish.

Carlson allowed five hits, all of them singles, Saturday night. She struck out five batters.

The victory is Auburn's fourth in a row against conference opponents and effectively expunges the team's three-loss series at LSU from the record. The Tigers now are 4-4 in league play and 30-6 overall.