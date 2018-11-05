We always start with snap counts on the offensive side of the ball ... Auburn vs Texas A&M

51 snaps QUARTERBACK

Jarrett Stidham 50

Malik Willis 1 BACKS

Boobee Whitlow 27

Chandler Cox 26

Malik Miller 20

Shaun Shivers 4 RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton 42

Seth Williams 39

Anthony Schwartz 36

Ryan Davis 36

Shedrick Jackson 8

Marquis McClain 3

Sal Cannella 2 TIGHT ENDS

Tucker Brown 9

John Samuel Shenker 2 OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Prince Tega Wanogho 51

LG Marquel Harrell 51

C Kaleb Kim 51

RG Mike Horton 51

RT Jack Driscoll 51

LT Austin Troxell 1 (tackle-over formation)

STARTER GRADES as assessed by PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS:

1.) LT Prince Tega Wanogho, 85.7 grade

2.) QB Jarrett Stidham, 85.1

3.) WR Darius Slayton, 78.0

4.) C Kaleb Kim, 65.5

5.) H Chandler Cox, 64.5

6.) RT Jack Driscoll, 62.5

7.) RG Mike Horton, 60.7

8.) LG Marquel Harrell, 58.6

9.) WR Seth Williams, 57.6

10.) RB Malik Miller, 57.3

11.) WR Anthony Schwartz, 46.4

OTHER ITEMS OF INTEREST from PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS: • Wanogho was the team's top-rated OL pass blocker for this game with an 80.2 rating. • Wanogho also was the team's top-rated OL run blocker for this game with an 85.2 rating. • Auburn was charged with allowing three sacks; one was attributed to Horton, one to Malik Miller and one to Stidham. • One of those sacks was the result of a blitz. • Auburn matched a season-low (Mississippi State) with just 16 designated runs. They yielded just 37 yards yards. Only one run went for more than 10 yards — a Schwartz end-around. • Auburn was charged with two drops: One to Schwartz and one to Williams. (PFF judged the skinny post to Darius Slayton a defensive intervention.) • Slayton led the way with 10 targets. He led the way with eight catches.

• Davis was targeted five times and finished with five catches. • Stidham's passing chart, which shows that Auburn clearly emphasized downfield passing over screens. Also keep in mind that most of the good numbers are from the final eight minutes of the game.

Pro Football Focus

This was a really cool play. It's an end-round to Anthony Schwartz, which is nothing new, but it's disguised as a sweep with two pullers. That wrinkle completely rope-a-doped A&M's second-level defenders, who bit on the sweep and lost track of Schwartz altogether. The Tigers don't run the sweep as much as they did five years ago, but they ran it twice early in the game to set up this run. Smart call and strong execution. It actually reminded me of Terrell Zachery's (early) touchdown in the 2009 Iron Bowl, which was a end-around paired with standard inside-zone blocking and a flip from quarterback Chris Todd. The machinations were different, but the concept was the same. LINK FOR ZACHERY TOUCHDOWN (begins at the 10:20 mark of the video) ps: Extra credit to Ryan Davis (23) for sticking with his downfield block here and badgering him out of bounds.



Auburn once again gave Malik Willis one snap as a change-of-pace quarterback. And once again, the plan worked. This time, Willis handed off to tailback Shaun Shivers. The true freshman simply outran the edge defense, no easy feat against a crashing nickel, and turned the run upfield with an angry disposition. When Shivers is afforded enough room to launch, he's a dangerous runner. I'd be curious to see what Willis and Shivers could accomplish together with maybe five snaps per game. It'd force defenses to recalibrate their keys and may create some mental confusion that benefits the Tigers' overall attack.



So let's get down to the heart of the matter. Auburn's final two drives of the game were terrific. They also were executed at pace, allowed Jarrett Stidham to do what he does best, accentuated the team's talented cadre of receivers. The above video is the first two-minute drive. Here's how it unfolded: PLAY ONE: Shallow drag (right-to-left) to Ryan Davis. Nine yards. PLAY TWO: Middle option route(center-to-left) to Boobee Whitlow. Fifteen yards. PLAY THREE: Comeback route to Darius Slayton. Left side. Eight yards. PLAY FOUR: Go-Flat concept to Slayton. Left side. Ball batted. Incomplete pass. PLAY FIVE: Whitlow inside run. Three yards. PLAY SIX: Smash concept (out of a stack) to Slayton. Left side. Fourteen yards. PLAY SEVEN: Go-Flat concept to Slayton. Left side. Twenty-one yards. PLAY EIGHT: Chander Cox double-tackle over run. Left side. One yard. Touchdown. Do you see a trend there? Stidham really likes throwing to his left — and Auburn really likes its these high-low concepts with Slayton and Davis in the featured positions. It also helps that A&M never changed its coverage concept here (manned up with press on the outside) and let Stidham keep making the same basic read (high-low) over and over again. I've often criticized Malzahn for not sticking with plays/concepts that actually work. Auburn kept going to the well in this case, however, and it worked well.