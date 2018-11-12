We always start with snap counts on the offensive side of the ball ... Auburn vs Georgia

59 snaps QUARTERBACK

Jarrett Stidham 58 BACKS

Boobee Whitlow 40

Chandler Cox 18

Malik Miller 11

Shaun Shivers 7

Spencer Nigh 1 RECEIVERS

Ryan Davis 56

Darius Slayton 55

Seth Williams 42

Anthony Schwartz 41

Shedrick Jackson 4

Sal Cannella 2

Marquis McClain 1 TIGHT ENDS

Tucker Brown 7

John Samuel Shenker 4 OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Prince Tega Wanogho 59

LG Marquel Harrell 59

C Kaleb Kim 59

RG Mike Horton 59

RT Jack Driscoll 59

LT Austin Troxell 2

STARTER GRADES as assessed by PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS:

1.) LT Prince Tega Wanogho, 71.0 grade

2.) QB Jarrett Stidham, 70.6

3.) RT Jack Driscoll, 70.1

4.) LG Marquel Harrell, 68.1

5.) C Kaleb Kim, 65.5

6.) RG Mike Horton, 59.6

7.) RB Boobee Whitlow, 58.1

8.) WR Darius Slayton, 57.3

9.) FB Chandler Cox, 56.4

10.) TE Tucker Brown, 53.7

11.) WR Ryan Davis, 52.4 OTHER ITEMS OF INTEREST from PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS: • Marquel Harrell was the team's top-rated OL pass blocker for this game with an 88.6 rating. • Harrell also was the team's top-rated OL run blocker for this game with an 62.7 rating. • Auburn was charged with allowing zero sacks. • Incredibly, Auburn finished with just 15 designated runs. They yielded a total of 105 yards. Four of them went for at least 10 yards apiece, but Stidham had two of those explosive runs. • Auburn was charged with zero drops. • Ryan Davis was targeted 11 times and caught 11 passes.

• Seth Williams was targeted seven times and caught three passes. • Schwartz was in for 41 snaps and earned just one true pass target. • Stidham's passing chart, which shows that Auburn challenged MSU downfield:

This is a piece about Auburn's offense, but I had this video lying around and it's incredible and I think you should watch this a few times. Georgia's right guard, freshman Cade Mays, gets beaten by Derrick Brown. For his excellence, Brown is about to nab himself a tackle-for-loss. Instead, Mays hooks Brown by the throat from behind with such force that Auburn's 300-pound tackle is spun around. I don't believe SEC officials are on the take, but I believe their enforcement of holding is random to the point of guffaw. I feel like this hold in particular is impossible to miss. Tailback Elijah Holyfield is headed right into Brown's chest until Brown is grappled from behind and his hands go straight up as he fights to regain his balance. This is an unnatural motion. This is obvious to anyone who watches football casually. Brown had a lot to say to Mays during the next few plays. Wouldn't you love to hear that conversation?

So this one isn't a highlight or a lowlight per se. This is a 2nd-and-9 out of Auburn's own end zone. With nine seconds remaining on the play clock, quarterback Jarrett Stidham gets a signal from the sideline that the play must be changed. Nine seconds! Stidham furiously attempts to communicate the change, but it's futile. He calls a timeout when the play clock hits one second. This stunt didn't go over well with Stidham, who unleashed a full show of disgust during the timeout. He was screaming. He was animated. And while he didn't show up any coaches, it's clear that the target of his disgust was the coaching staff. Who else would be responsible for changing the play like that? After the game, Stidham was diplomatic. He said "everyone" has to improve in terms of communication. Still, Auburn has been struggling with this for a few weeks now. Spectacles like this fuel speculation that more than one person is calling plays. Gus Malzahn keeps saying publicly that Chip Lindsey has full control, but the confusion seen above sure doesn't look like uniformity of purpose.

So this negative play was from Auburn's first drive, which started well and ended very poorly. I watched this one a few times and decided it's a microcosm of what's wrong up front. Georgia runs a little bi-lateral stunt that somehow flummoxes right guard Mike Horton, a junior who has started 17 games. He nonetheless lunges out toward tackle Tyler Clark, who cuts outside, easily clears Horton and consummates an easy TFL on Boobee Whitlow. A block is whiffed and the whiffed defender happens to find himself in prime position to wreck the play. And, as often is the case when Stidham is throwing the ball, it's a screen pass. It's bad play, bad luck, bad outcome.