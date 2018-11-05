Let's start with the play Gus Malzahn called the play of the game: Noah Igbinoghene's interception.

Auburn had forced Texas A&M into a third-down situation with 7:21 to play. Some people will ask why Jimbo Fisher elected to pass. The Aggies could've run the ball, kept the clock moving and elected to kick a long field goal or pin Auburn deep in its own territory. Instead, Fisher trusted in his sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond.

Igbionghene made Fisher regret that decision, a regret that likely made the difference in final outcome.

For a split second, Mond saw wide receiver Quartney Davis open on the sideline. That was Igbinoghene's intention. As he says in the following quote, the receiver-turned-cornerback "baited" Mond into making the throw. He knew he had the recovery speed to make the easy interception — especially with the under-thrown ball — if Mond decided to go that way.

He did, and it gave Auburn likely the only spark it could've gotten to turn the game around.

Check out several player takes on the play.

NOAH IGBINOGHENE'S TAKE: "I just saw the guy in the periphery of my eye. I kind of baited the quarterback a little bit into throwing it, and he threw it. I didn’t think he was going to throw it at first because I was standing right there, but he threw it, and I caught it. ... I knew the game turned around instantly once I caught it because I looked to the sidelines and everybody was hyped. Before that everybody was kind of down a little bit. ... Just to make a play for my team, I know we needed it, we really needed it at the end of the game. I'm happy I made it, but it could have been anybody, and I would have been happy the same way."

DESHAUN DAVIS' TAKE: "Huge. Huge. Just like I was saying, it was all about momentum. That play gave the offense a spark. They just went three-and-out, they were backed up, and we got a good punt. Noah came back and got that interception, and the offense drove down the field. It's a three-point game now. It's all about contributing as a team."

DONTAVIUS RUSSELL'S TAKE: "That’s how momentum works. Whenever you can get a turnover or anything like that."

DERRICK BROWN'S TAKE: "That’s big. You definitely got to, when you see that happen, offense gets on the field and goes out and scores, I mean, that’s big. Can’t be doing nothing but cheering on those guys, no matter how the game be going, because we didn’t play our best, so we can’t sit there and point fingers."

JEREMIAH DINSON'S TAKE: "That was huge. I just told him in the locker room that I was so proud of him, man. That dude — man, it’s hard when you play receiver, come in playing receiver, then you switch from receiver to DB. A quick transition like that, it’s hard. I’m proud of him."