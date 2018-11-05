SNAP COUNTS AND SUCH: Defense vs. Texas A&M
Let's check out defensive snaps from the Texas A&M game...
Auburn vs. Texas A&M
87 snaps
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Daniel Thomas — 87
Jame Dean — 85
Jeremiah Dinson — 85
Noah Igbinoghene — 83
Christian Tutt — 28
Jordyn Peters — 28
Jamien Sherwood — 11
Smoke Monday — 6
DEFENSIVE LINE
Marlon Davidson — 65
Nick Coe — 65
Derrick Brown — 60
Dontavius Russell — 58
Big Kat Bryant — 31
T.D. Moultry — 30
Andrew Williams — 27
Daquan Newkirk — 6
Coynis Miller — 6
Tyrone Truesdell — 4
LINEBACKERS
Deshaun Davis — 78
Darrell Williams — 55
Montavious Atkinson — 32
Chandler Wooten — 18
K.J. Britt — 7
Zakoby McClain — 2
Let's start with the play Gus Malzahn called the play of the game: Noah Igbinoghene's interception.
Auburn had forced Texas A&M into a third-down situation with 7:21 to play. Some people will ask why Jimbo Fisher elected to pass. The Aggies could've run the ball, kept the clock moving and elected to kick a long field goal or pin Auburn deep in its own territory. Instead, Fisher trusted in his sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond.
Igbionghene made Fisher regret that decision, a regret that likely made the difference in final outcome.
For a split second, Mond saw wide receiver Quartney Davis open on the sideline. That was Igbinoghene's intention. As he says in the following quote, the receiver-turned-cornerback "baited" Mond into making the throw. He knew he had the recovery speed to make the easy interception — especially with the under-thrown ball — if Mond decided to go that way.
He did, and it gave Auburn likely the only spark it could've gotten to turn the game around.
Check out several player takes on the play.
NOAH IGBINOGHENE'S TAKE: "I just saw the guy in the periphery of my eye. I kind of baited the quarterback a little bit into throwing it, and he threw it. I didn’t think he was going to throw it at first because I was standing right there, but he threw it, and I caught it. ... I knew the game turned around instantly once I caught it because I looked to the sidelines and everybody was hyped. Before that everybody was kind of down a little bit. ... Just to make a play for my team, I know we needed it, we really needed it at the end of the game. I'm happy I made it, but it could have been anybody, and I would have been happy the same way."
DESHAUN DAVIS' TAKE: "Huge. Huge. Just like I was saying, it was all about momentum. That play gave the offense a spark. They just went three-and-out, they were backed up, and we got a good punt. Noah came back and got that interception, and the offense drove down the field. It's a three-point game now. It's all about contributing as a team."
DONTAVIUS RUSSELL'S TAKE: "That’s how momentum works. Whenever you can get a turnover or anything like that."
DERRICK BROWN'S TAKE: "That’s big. You definitely got to, when you see that happen, offense gets on the field and goes out and scores, I mean, that’s big. Can’t be doing nothing but cheering on those guys, no matter how the game be going, because we didn’t play our best, so we can’t sit there and point fingers."
JEREMIAH DINSON'S TAKE: "That was huge. I just told him in the locker room that I was so proud of him, man. That dude — man, it’s hard when you play receiver, come in playing receiver, then you switch from receiver to DB. A quick transition like that, it’s hard. I’m proud of him."
The final outcome shielded something concerning on the defensive side.
For the second time in SEC play, Auburn allowed an opponent to eclipse the dreaded 200-plus-yard mark. This one against Texas A&M came in much more traditional fashion than the Nick Fitzgerald-led Mississippi State showcase a few weeks ago.
Texas A&M used a two-back approach, highlighted by junior Trayveon Williams whose highlight reel above isn't even his complete volume against Auburn. Williams was the most dominant player on the field — though, Seth Williams made a case despite his limited use — in the entire game.
He averaged 6.3 yards per carry. His backup Jashaun Corbin averaged 5 yards per clip in his 10-carry outing.
Williams' stats in two career appearances in Jordan-Hare Stadium: 234 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and 4 total touchdowns.
Auburn will have to be better on that front this week as it faces off against Georgia, the No. 1-ranked rushing attack in the Southeastern Conference this season.
DESHAUN DAVIS' TAKE: "They were doing some unbalanced things. They were making our cornerbacks come into the run fits, and cornerbacks don't really like to stick their noses on 300-pound guys. It's kind of different for them. Like I said, man, coach Jimbo Fisher is a good coach. I said that coming into the week. We knew they were going to show some things that we've never seen, that being one of those things. We just had to come in at halftime and thank God for halftime. We came in and adjusted pretty well, and we played a pretty good second half."
Here's a quick feel-good-about-the-future GIF.
Introducing Coynis Miller.
The last few weeks, understandably so, have led to some self-reflection in the years to come. Next year in particular, one area commonly listed as a concern is the defensive line that has the potential to lose Dontavius Russell, Andrew Williams, Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe after this 2018 season.
Rest assured the cupboard won't be bare if those draft-eligible underclassmen elect to leave.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS GRADES
TOP 5 OVERALL DEFENSE
Derrick Brown — 93.3
Daniel Thomas — 78.5
Jamel Dean — 75.2
Noah Igbinoghene — 71.4
Marlon Davidson — 70.6
TOP 5 RUN DEFENSE
Jeremiah Dinson — 89.9
Derrick Brown — 87.9
Daniel Thomas — 83.9
Jamel Dean — 76.2
Dontavius Russell — 73.6
TOP 5 TACKLING
Daniel Thomas — 87.8
Noah Igbinoghene — 80.7
Montavious Atkinson — 79.5
Dontavius Russell — 75.0
Jordyn Peters — 74.8
TOP 5 PASS RUSH
Derrick Brown — 93.2
Daniel Thomas — 77.1
Jordyn Peters — 70.0
Christian Tutt — 69.0
Marlon Davidson — 68.0
TOP 5 IN COVERAGE
Daniel Thomas — 73.1
Jamel Dean — 72.6
Smoke Monday — 70.8
Noah Igbinoghene — 69.3
Jamien Sherwood — 65.6