SNAP COUNTS AND SUCH: Defense vs. Tennessee
Let's check out defensive snaps from the Tennessee game...
Auburn vs. Tennessee
70 snaps
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Daniel Thomas — 70
Javaris Davis — 65
Jeremiah Dinson — 54
Noah Igbinoghene — 51
Christian Tutt — 23
Jordyn Peters — 23
Jamel Dean — 17
Jamien Sherwood — 16
Smoke Monday — 14
Roger McCreary — 4
DEFENSIVE LINE
Nick Coe — 55
Dontavius Russell — 49
Marlon Davidson — 44
Derrick Brown — 44
Big Kat Bryant — 43
Andrew Williams — 26
T.D. Moultry — 13
Coynis Miller — 6
Tyrone Truesdell — 1
LINEBACKERS
Deshaun Davis — 52
Darrell Williams — 47
Montavious Atkinson — 24
Chandler Wooten — 21
K.J. Britt — 7
Zakoby McClain — 1
Before I break down the specifics, let's check out what Auburn's defensive players had to say about the team's overall struggles with pass defense against Jarrett Guarantano and Tennessee.
Deshaun Davis: "I mean, just one-on-one balls. It’s a 50-50 play. Not really too much scheme. Just got to compete and get the ball. I mean, it was frustrating. I think we stopped the run pretty well today. I think we got back to our normal selves. But like I was just saying, those 50-50 balls, man, you got to win 50-50 balls down the field."
Dontavius Russell: "We’ve got to execute on the defensive calls. That’s about it."
Jeremiah Dinson: "I mean, they had some tall receivers, so it really kind of just was catch and throw. The receivers went up and they made plays, so kudos to them. Just got to play better. Yeah, they did a good job. Like I said, man, the quarterback gave the receivers a chance and the receivers made a play. The quarterback gave the receivers a chance, and they made big plays. That’s all it was."
Translation: This wasn't a schematic issue. This wasn't on Kevin Steele's game plan. This wasn't on any individual person or standalone mistake. This was a situation of several 1-on-1 opportunities that saw Tennessee's wide receivers make the plays that the Auburn defensive backfield didn't.
If you check the tape, which we will, that translation adds up.
Here are some facts about the ones on film above (six plays) that won't sit well with Auburn fans.
• Guarantano completed passes to four different receivers — Marquez Callaway, Ty Chandler, Josh Palmer and Jauan Jennings.
• Four of the six plays occurred on third down. All four, obviously, went for first downs. Guarantano was 11-of-14 for 188 yards and 1 touchdown on third down against Auburn.
• All six plays came when the line to gain was 8 yards to go or longer. Auburn eliminated the problems it had the week before stopping the run. Tennessee only rushed for 68 yards. But even in long-yardage situations, the Volunteers found ways to convert.
• There wasn't one person consistently being abused. Jamel Dean, K.J. Britt, Javaris Davis, Jordyn Peters and Roger McCreary were all the primary defender on at least one of those clips. Jamien Sherwood, Jeremiah Dinson, Daniel Thomas and Smoke Monday were all a safety valve near the play on at least one of the clips. That's not to meant to be a jab at those Auburn defenders — who have all had mostly stellar seasons — simply an observation that almost everyone was targeted successfully against Tennessee.
When it comes down to it, sometimes players have to make plays. Guarantano and Tennessee's wide receivers certainly did that on must-have downs Saturday.
Much like the week before against Mississippi State, positive plays were rare to come by.
Still, the Tigers held the Volunteers to 68 rushing yards. They fixed the problems they had the week prior. Their hope, I'm sure, will be to do the same against Ole Miss by having more success in 1-on-1 pass coverage against a pass-heavy offense.
On this play above, Nick Coe single-handedly took a play into his own hands.
The Auburn defensive end came of the edge untouched, which is a big mistake. No stunt block, no check, nothing. Coe had free access to the Tennessee backfield.
Even though the play was designed to go opposite of Coe, Tennessee running back Tim Jordan didn't have anywhere close to enough time to perform his assignment on the play. Coe was already two and a half yards deep — and right in Jordan's face — two steps after the handoff he took from Guarantano.
Coe's season at Buck hasn't provided the sack totals Auburn has become familiar with from that position, but he flaunts his NFL upside as a run-stopping outside linebacker multiple times per game.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS GRADES
TOP 5 OVERALL DEFENSE
Derrick Brown — 82.4
Montavious Atkinson — 79.5
Dontavius Russell — 74.6
Marlon Davidson — 72.2
T.D. Moultry — 71.8
TOP 5 RUN DEFENSE
Deshaun Davis — 88.0
Derrick Brown — 82.8
Montavious Atkinson — 80.9
Javaris Davis — 80.4
Marlon Davidson — 74.1
TOP 5 TACKLING
Deshaun Davis — 82.4
Javaris Davis — 82.3
Marlon Davidson — 78.7
Montavious Atkinson — 78.5
Noah Igbinoghene — 78.2
TOP 5 PASS RUSH
Montavious Atkinson — 71.5
T.D. Moultry — 71.1
Derrick Brown — 68.1
Dontavius Russell — 67.5
Big Kat Bryant — 62.6
TOP 5 IN COVERAGE
Jeremiah Dinson — 71.2
Noah Igbinoghene — 66.8
Marlon Davidson — 65.8 (not usually a good day when a DE grades third in pass coverage)
Jamien Sherwood — 64.3
Christian Tutt — 63.4