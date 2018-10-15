Before I break down the specifics, let's check out what Auburn's defensive players had to say about the team's overall struggles with pass defense against Jarrett Guarantano and Tennessee.

Deshaun Davis: "I mean, just one-on-one balls. It’s a 50-50 play. Not really too much scheme. Just got to compete and get the ball. I mean, it was frustrating. I think we stopped the run pretty well today. I think we got back to our normal selves. But like I was just saying, those 50-50 balls, man, you got to win 50-50 balls down the field."

Dontavius Russell: "We’ve got to execute on the defensive calls. That’s about it."

Jeremiah Dinson: "I mean, they had some tall receivers, so it really kind of just was catch and throw. The receivers went up and they made plays, so kudos to them. Just got to play better. Yeah, they did a good job. Like I said, man, the quarterback gave the receivers a chance and the receivers made a play. The quarterback gave the receivers a chance, and they made big plays. That’s all it was."

Translation: This wasn't a schematic issue. This wasn't on Kevin Steele's game plan. This wasn't on any individual person or standalone mistake. This was a situation of several 1-on-1 opportunities that saw Tennessee's wide receivers make the plays that the Auburn defensive backfield didn't.

If you check the tape, which we will, that translation adds up.

Here are some facts about the ones on film above (six plays) that won't sit well with Auburn fans.

• Guarantano completed passes to four different receivers — Marquez Callaway, Ty Chandler, Josh Palmer and Jauan Jennings.

• Four of the six plays occurred on third down. All four, obviously, went for first downs. Guarantano was 11-of-14 for 188 yards and 1 touchdown on third down against Auburn.

• All six plays came when the line to gain was 8 yards to go or longer. Auburn eliminated the problems it had the week before stopping the run. Tennessee only rushed for 68 yards. But even in long-yardage situations, the Volunteers found ways to convert.

• There wasn't one person consistently being abused. Jamel Dean, K.J. Britt, Javaris Davis, Jordyn Peters and Roger McCreary were all the primary defender on at least one of those clips. Jamien Sherwood, Jeremiah Dinson, Daniel Thomas and Smoke Monday were all a safety valve near the play on at least one of the clips. That's not to meant to be a jab at those Auburn defenders — who have all had mostly stellar seasons — simply an observation that almost everyone was targeted successfully against Tennessee.

When it comes down to it, sometimes players have to make plays. Guarantano and Tennessee's wide receivers certainly did that on must-have downs Saturday.