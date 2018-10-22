Nick Coe finally had a week he, and everyone else had been waiting on.

The Auburn starting Buck since the beginning of the season has proven himself as an NFL caliber run stopper in Kevin Steele's defense. Opposite Marlon Davidson, Auburn's defense has played up to its standards as a dominant interior and edge rushing defensive team.

But coming into the week, Coe's pass-rushing numbers weren't up to what fans often want from Auburn's Buck.

The Tigers defensive coaches and staff will tell you Coe has been around the ball all season long, and the statistical output just didn't match up. That's true. But everyone is thrilled to see Coe finally reap the benefits of his efforts.

"Nick Coe, man, he'd been having this. He just was hiding it. That's why I always want him as my backup or starting beside me. It's a great feeling that I've got a guy on the other side helping me with the quarterback, too," defensive end Marlon Davidson said of Coe. "Yeah, I mean, he's been having it. He's just had to show it. Everybody didn't know about Nick Coe for real, coming out of high school and stuff like that. I did, though. (laughs) Nick Coe, I mean, he's just a freak."

In the clip above, he affects the clip in multiple ways.

Play 1, he wins his head-to-head matchup with Ole Miss' right tackle Greg Little to force quarterback Jordan Ta'amu out of the pocket and toward the sideline to throw it away on third down. Coe's pressure — one of his six quarterback pressures in the game — stalled an Ole Miss drive and set a tone for the rest of the day.

Play 2, situationally, wasn't much different. On third down, Coe won a pure man-to-man battle against Little to get after Ta'amu. This one happened with much more tenacity from Coe, however. Ta'amu had no time to evade on this third-down attempt. Coe got the sack in three seconds. If he hadn't, defensive tackle Derrick Brown probably would have.

Play 3 came in cleanup duty, but it save what would've been a major disappointment. Jordyn Peters and Deshaun Davis did a nice job of forcing pressure early. Both were in position to make the sack, though Ta'amu managed to avoid danger momentarily. Ta'amu's dual-threat capabilities would've gotten the edge on most defensive linemen, but Coe isn't the average defensive lineman. His full-extension effort was the difference between a 4-yard loss and what could've been a first-down gain.