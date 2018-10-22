SNAP COUNTS AND SUCH: Defense vs. Ole Miss
Let's check out defensive snaps from the Ole Miss game...
Auburn vs. Ole Miss
91 snaps
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Noah Igbinoghene — 89
Daniel Thomas — 85
Javaris Davis — 67
Christian Tutt — 54
Jeremiah Dinson — 51
Jordyn Peters — 35
Jamien Sherwood — 27
Roger McCreary — 24
Smoke Monday — 23
DEFENSIVE LINE
Dontavius Russell — 60
Nick Coe — 58
Derrick Brown — 48
Marlon Davidson — 45
Andrew Williams — 40
Big Kat Bryant — 32
T.D. Moultry — 25
Richard Jibunor — 18
Tyrone Truesdell — 14
Daquan Newkirk — 11
Gary Walker — 8
Coynis Miller — 7
LINEBACKERS
Deshaun Davis — 76
Darrell Williams — 63
Montavious Atkinson — 28
K.J. Britt — 7
Chandler Wooten — 4
Zakoby McClain — 2
Nick Coe finally had a week he, and everyone else had been waiting on.
The Auburn starting Buck since the beginning of the season has proven himself as an NFL caliber run stopper in Kevin Steele's defense. Opposite Marlon Davidson, Auburn's defense has played up to its standards as a dominant interior and edge rushing defensive team.
But coming into the week, Coe's pass-rushing numbers weren't up to what fans often want from Auburn's Buck.
The Tigers defensive coaches and staff will tell you Coe has been around the ball all season long, and the statistical output just didn't match up. That's true. But everyone is thrilled to see Coe finally reap the benefits of his efforts.
"Nick Coe, man, he'd been having this. He just was hiding it. That's why I always want him as my backup or starting beside me. It's a great feeling that I've got a guy on the other side helping me with the quarterback, too," defensive end Marlon Davidson said of Coe. "Yeah, I mean, he's been having it. He's just had to show it. Everybody didn't know about Nick Coe for real, coming out of high school and stuff like that. I did, though. (laughs) Nick Coe, I mean, he's just a freak."
In the clip above, he affects the clip in multiple ways.
Play 1, he wins his head-to-head matchup with Ole Miss' right tackle Greg Little to force quarterback Jordan Ta'amu out of the pocket and toward the sideline to throw it away on third down. Coe's pressure — one of his six quarterback pressures in the game — stalled an Ole Miss drive and set a tone for the rest of the day.
Play 2, situationally, wasn't much different. On third down, Coe won a pure man-to-man battle against Little to get after Ta'amu. This one happened with much more tenacity from Coe, however. Ta'amu had no time to evade on this third-down attempt. Coe got the sack in three seconds. If he hadn't, defensive tackle Derrick Brown probably would have.
Play 3 came in cleanup duty, but it save what would've been a major disappointment. Jordyn Peters and Deshaun Davis did a nice job of forcing pressure early. Both were in position to make the sack, though Ta'amu managed to avoid danger momentarily. Ta'amu's dual-threat capabilities would've gotten the edge on most defensive linemen, but Coe isn't the average defensive lineman. His full-extension effort was the difference between a 4-yard loss and what could've been a first-down gain.
A big question coming into the game: Who would step up in Jeremiah Dinson's first half absence?
The answer ended up being a variety approach, depending on scheme, that included Jordyn Peters, Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday, but the freshmen Sherwood and Monday ended up being a big part of that.
Monday played 23 snaps and made his presence felt early, albeit in a unsettling way as his big hit on the sideline (in the video above) almost netted him a targeting penalty of his own. Most people who had seen targeting calls and reviews take place probably thought he was going to catch an upheld ejection, but he squeaked way with the reversal.
Regardless of the call, Monday showed what many saw through his high school days at Carver (Ga.) in Atlanta. He used to have the phrased "headhunter" in his Twitter bio for a reason. Monday is a fierce competitor who wears No. 21 because he idolizes the playing style of Sean Taylor. The two ferocious hits above — though sometimes walking a fine line in today's game — are the types of plays people should expect Monday for years to come.
As for Sherwood, he did more of the same in his 27-snap performance, most for Sherwood this season aside from the Alabama State game. Sherwood has already forced one recorded pressure this season in a similar situation to how he earned his first sack on Saturday.
Sherwood and linebacker Deshaun Davis each filled gaps opposite of defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Davis' blitz was picked up. Sherwood's wasn't.
With someone as fast and physical as Sherwood, Ta'amu didn't stand much of a chance.
Auburn defensive coaches hoped to avoid reliving the Mississippi State nightmare against Ole Miss. A dual-threat quarterback — with much more passing ability than Nick Fitzgerald — Jordan Ta'amu had the ability to hurt Auburn through the air or with his legs. The week prior he had rushed for a season-high 144 rushing yards against Arkansas.
Auburn's results were mixed.
Ta'amu rushed for 79 yards, his second-best ouput of the season. Only 21 of those yards came on scrambles, which was actually better than Alabama did against him, so the Tigers were successful in contain against Ta'amu.
Still, he had a few moments (seen above) that brought up some Mississippi State flashbacks.
All in all, Ta'amu had 58 rushing yards on designed quarterback runs, mostly quarterback draws (so it was a different approach than Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs). Ta'amu was one yard off the pass of Ole Miss' top performing running back in the game, so that element gave the Rebels offense some life.
That's something to watch with potential matchups against Texas A&M's Kellen Mond, Georgia's Justin Fields or Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS GRADES
TOP 5 OVERALL DEFENSE
Smoke Monday — 84.2
Roger McCreary — 75.3
Deshaun Davis — 73.0
Jamien Sherwood — 71.7
Noah Igbionoghene — 71.3
TOP 5 RUN DEFENSE
Deshaun Davis — 75.4
Derrick Brown — 73.9
Jamien Sherwood — 71.1
Daniel Thomas — 70.8
Marlon Davidson — 70.3
TOP 5 TACKLING
Deshaun Davis — 85.7
Jordyn Peters — 82.2
Darrell Williams — 80.6
Jamien Sherwood — 79.5
Christian Tutt — 79.4
TOP 5 PASS RUSH
Jamien Sherwood — 72.1
Nick Coe — 70.7
Deshaun Davis — 69.9
Marlon Davidson — 65.3
Richard Jibunor — 59.5
TOP 5 IN COVERAGE
Smoke Monday — 87.5
Roger McCreary — 74.9
Noah Igbionghene — 71.4
Jordyn Peters — 68.6
Christian Tutt — 68.6
A FEW OTHER COVERAGE NOTES
• In his first game as the clear-cut No. 1 cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene was targeted 11 times — five more than any other Auburn player. Igbinoghene only allowed four receptions in those double-digit targets. He was only targeted once when covering Ole Miss star receiver A.J. Brown, and it resulted in one of his two pass breakups on the game.
• Javaris Davis, who has moved back full-time to cornerback from nickel, also only allowed two catches on his six times targeted. Both of those receptions came against Braylon Sanders, though Davis also had two pass breakups in that same matchup.
• Auburn took a collective approach to defending A.J. Brown, who still had an impressive game in the loss. Nine different Auburn defenders took their shot at Brown in coverage — Monday, McCreary, Igbinoghene, Peters, Tutt, Sherwood, Darrell Williams, Jibunor and Thomas. Brown finished the day with 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 155 yards, five first downs and one touchdown. Brown's two catches credited to Thomas accounted for 90 of those yards. The four freshmen held Brown to four catches on seven targets for 31 yards.