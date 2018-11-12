SNAP COUNTS AND SUCH: Defense vs. Georgia
Let's check out defensive snaps from the Georgia game...
Auburn vs. Georgia
71 snaps
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Noah Igbinoghene — 71
Jamel Dean — 71
Daniel Thomas — 65
Jeremiah Dinson — 52
Christian Tutt — 46
Smoke Monday — 24
Jordyn Peters — 17
Jamien Sherwood — 16
DEFENSIVE LINE
Marlon Davidson — 63
Derrick Brown — 51
Nick Coe — 34
T.D. Moultry — 31
Andrew Williams — 23
Big Kat Bryant — 11
Gary Walker — 8
Coynis Miller — 6
Tyrone Truesdell — 3
LINEBACKERS
Deshaun Davis — 64
Dontavius Russell — 55
Darrell Williams — 39
Montavious Atkinson — 20
K.J. Britt — 11
Everyone agrees when the game turned against Georgia.
"Right before the half, I think the momentum in the game changed," Gus Malzahn said. "What did we see? They made a good play."
Auburn struggled in third- and fourth-down situations against Georgia. None will be more scrutinized than the fourth-and-3 from the Tigers 38-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go in the first half.
Through the pre-snap lens of two players on the field...
"To be honest with you, I thought they were going to run the ball. But when I looked and they were five-wide, it kind of really just surprised me, because I thought they were just going to run the ball and get a first down," safety Jeremiah Dinson said.
"Yeah, I definitely thought they were going to run the ball, or I thought they were going to hit us with some type of sprint out, if not the run. But they came out in five-wide, and they had a good call," linebacker Deshaun Davis said. "I mean, it was an empty set. They went five-wide, so we knew that they weren’t going to run the ball with Jake Fromm. If [Justin] Fields was in there, they possibly would have ran, but we knew they weren’t going to run a sweep or an inside zone with Fromm."
Ultimately, as Davis later noted, the play came down to players making plays.
Jordyn Peters is highlighted in the replay version clip. The nickel corner found himself in a 1-on-1 situation with veteran Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin. Peters loses inside leverage almost immediately as Godwin stunts toward the sideline before running the quick 10-yard slant.
By the looks of the play call, it seems like the Bulldogs were likely content picking up 15-20 yards in hopes of a shorter field goal, or a shot or two at the end zone before the field goal try.
But Godwin created enough separation from Peters in the 1-on-1 that he was able to get into a full sprint for 20-plus yards. You'll notice on the bottom of the screen, Dinson stuck to Georgia running back D'Andre Swift beginning at the 20-yard line despite Godwin already catching the pass. Dinson ran with Swift for another 10-12 yards before recognizing Godwin approaching.
By then, it was too late. The same can be said for Daniel Thomas who was a late arrival to the scene after coming all the way across the field.
"We were in pressure. We had to man up in that situation and make the play. If you don't make that play, at least get the guy on the ground," Davis said. "We did neither."
In case you needed to relive it again, let's take a look at the Swift run that — at least most would probably say — should be considered the dagger.
It was only the second play of the fourth quarter. If Auburn had wishes of back-to-back fourth-quarter comebacks, it needed a stop on Georgia's first drive of the final frame.
Instead, Swift took a handoff the distance.
"You just got to rally and tackle him, and when he gets into space, you see what he can do," Dinson said.
On this play, Swift wasn't even touched until Dontavius Russell got his left hand on him two yards past the line of scrimmage. (I posted a photo below of Georgia center Lamont Galliard blocking Deshaun Davis — the only player beside Russell near position to make a play on Swift — on that play. You can decide for yourself what may or may not have been happening from his vantage point on the play).
Swift shed Russell quickly and picked up steam. Daniel Thomas has taken better angles than he took on this play, which is around the time Swift decided he was going to switch the field. Downfield blocking took care of Jeremiah Dinson and Noah Igbionghene, and Christian Tutt couldn't quite catch Swift from behind.
That was the back-breaking moment amid Auburn's tough night against the run, allowing 303 yards rushing.
"I mean, they weren't really doing anything special — exactly what we knew they were going to do. Zone, zone seal, split zone, stretch, their main runs. They stuck with their game plan, they stuck with what they've been doing all year," Deshaun Davis said. "We just had some missed fits, some guys not in the right spots. Sometimes, we were in the right spots, and they have some great backs. They bounced it outside and picked up probably about eight yards. I mean, they had their way tonight."
(Extra note, and I want this to be clear: The edited video including an enhanced version of D'Andre Swift's father's throat slash was created by my boss and site publisher Jay G. Tate).
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS GRADES
TOP 5 OVERALL DEFENSE
Jamel Dean — 79.9
Derrick Brown — 72.5
Deshaun Davis — 70.7
Darrell Williams — 70.2
Daniel Thomas — 68.4
TOP 5 RUN DEFENSE
Derrick Brown — 73.1
Jamel Dean — 71.8
Montavious Atkinson — 69.5
Smoke Monday — 68.6
Daniel Thomas — 66.9
TOP 5 TACKLING
Daniel Thomas — 84.2
Darrell Williams — 82.0
Jamien Sherwood — 79.5
Jeremiah Dinson — 77.7
Marlon Davidson — 76.7
TOP 5 PASS RUSH
Darrell Williams — 68.0
Deshaun Davis — 65.2
Andrew Williams — 63.1
Jamel Dean — 60.0
K.J. Britt — 59.4
TOP 5 IN COVERAGE
Jamel Dean — 80.0
Darrell Williams — 72.5
Deshaun Davis — 71.3
Daniel Thomas — 68.2
Noah Igbinoghene — 66.3
OTHER PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS NOTES
• This was Auburn's worst performance of the season in terms of overall team defense grade (64.3) and team run defense grade (64.2). Those showings were 5.9 and 10.4 points worse than the previous season-low grade in each category. It was the second-worst pass coverage grade (66.5) of the season behind only the Tennessee game.
• Derrick Brown, uncharacteristically, graded out as the team's worst-graded tackler in the game with a rating of 34.9, which was nearly 14 points less than second-lowest Noah Igbinoghene.
• Of the nine Auburn defenders targeted in coverage — Igbinoghene, Tutt, Dinson, Dean, Atkinson, Peters, Williams, Sherwood and Davis — only Davis had a clean sheet, not allowing a reception the one time he was targeted. All eight others Auburn players targeted were credited with allowing at least one reception.