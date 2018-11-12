Everyone agrees when the game turned against Georgia.

"Right before the half, I think the momentum in the game changed," Gus Malzahn said. "What did we see? They made a good play."

Auburn struggled in third- and fourth-down situations against Georgia. None will be more scrutinized than the fourth-and-3 from the Tigers 38-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go in the first half.

Through the pre-snap lens of two players on the field...

"To be honest with you, I thought they were going to run the ball. But when I looked and they were five-wide, it kind of really just surprised me, because I thought they were just going to run the ball and get a first down," safety Jeremiah Dinson said.

"Yeah, I definitely thought they were going to run the ball, or I thought they were going to hit us with some type of sprint out, if not the run. But they came out in five-wide, and they had a good call," linebacker Deshaun Davis said. "I mean, it was an empty set. They went five-wide, so we knew that they weren’t going to run the ball with Jake Fromm. If [Justin] Fields was in there, they possibly would have ran, but we knew they weren’t going to run a sweep or an inside zone with Fromm."

Ultimately, as Davis later noted, the play came down to players making plays.

Jordyn Peters is highlighted in the replay version clip. The nickel corner found himself in a 1-on-1 situation with veteran Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin. Peters loses inside leverage almost immediately as Godwin stunts toward the sideline before running the quick 10-yard slant.

By the looks of the play call, it seems like the Bulldogs were likely content picking up 15-20 yards in hopes of a shorter field goal, or a shot or two at the end zone before the field goal try.

But Godwin created enough separation from Peters in the 1-on-1 that he was able to get into a full sprint for 20-plus yards. You'll notice on the bottom of the screen, Dinson stuck to Georgia running back D'Andre Swift beginning at the 20-yard line despite Godwin already catching the pass. Dinson ran with Swift for another 10-12 yards before recognizing Godwin approaching.

By then, it was too late. The same can be said for Daniel Thomas who was a late arrival to the scene after coming all the way across the field.

"We were in pressure. We had to man up in that situation and make the play. If you don't make that play, at least get the guy on the ground," Davis said. "We did neither."

