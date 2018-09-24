SNAP COUNTS AND SUCH: Defense vs. Arkansas
Let's check out defensive snaps from the Arkansas game...
Auburn vs. Arkansas
74 snaps
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Daniel Thomas — 61
Jeremiah Dinson — 53
Javaris Davis — 50
Noah Igbinoghene — 48
Jamel Dean — 40
Christian Tutt — 36
Jordyn Peters — 33
Smoke Monday — 29
Jamien Sherwood — 25
Roger McCreary — 4
Devan Barrett — 4
DEFENSIVE LINE
Marlon Davidson — 57
Nick Coe — 51
Derrick Brown — 49
Big Kat Bryant — 38
Dontavius Russell — 35
Andrew Williams — 25
T.D. Moultry — 13
Tyrone Truesdell — 11
Daquan Newkirk — 8
Coynis Miller — 4
Gary Walker — 4
Richard Jibunor — 3
LINEBACKERS
Deshaun Davis — 54
Darrell Williams — 34
Montavius Atkinson — 23
K.J. Britt — 11
Zakoby McClain — 6
Chandler Wooten — 5
Weird move, I know, but we're actually going to start with some special teams plays.
Jordyn Peters earned that.
The sophomore Auburn defensive back made his first start this season as the nickel. He played well there, but made his most noticeable impact in punt block. Peters has shown flashes of ability as a punt blocker dating back to his Muscle Shoals (Ala.) high school days.
He put that on full display Saturday.
On his first attempt, he got to the punter so quickly he ran right past him.
Here's how Peters described that play, laughing it off:
"Nah, on the first one I was too fast. I ran past him. I really should've tackled him, but that's never happened to me before. But I got my hand on the second one though."
Under new special teams coordinator, Peters said special teams playmaking has been one of the bigger points of emphasis this offseason and early in the year.
"Coach [Larry] Porter, he's the special teams coordinator. He's always saying that if we make plays on special teams, we'll win the game," Peters said. "Really, a lot of teams leave those plays out there. Those are plays people don't pay attention to. But they do add up obviously. We've got to go out there with the mindset that every one of those plays counts because, obviously, it does."
Extra note here: Kudos to K.J. Britt. It takes a special knack to recognize the situation in the moment and realize he could safely advance the football after the Peters block.
Kevin Steele was a man of few words Sunday night.
But one thing he willingly revealed could've been caught by the untrained eye: Marlon Davidson had an impressive outing against Arkansas.
"He played well," Steele said, nodding. "He played well."
Davidson had a solid performance across the board — in the run game, tackling and as a pass rusher. At field level, you could feel his frustration at points throughout the game as he came close to sacks without actually recording them. Still, his pressure was felt all night long by Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey.
By night's end, he had hit the quarterback three times and hurried him another.
Another short but true statement made by Steele centered around one of the defense's most consistent playmakers.
Daniel Thomas always seems to be around the football.
Steele's brief Sunday take: "He's instinctive."
As cliche as it may be, Thomas has a nose for the football. Whether it be interceptions, fumble recoveries or necessary open field tackles, Thomas makes the play he needs to make. He flashed that yet again against Arkansas.
Noah Igbinoghene and K.J. Britt combined for a vicious hit that forced the ball loose. Thomas, always in the right position, noticed it right away. (If he didn't, Smoke Monday looked ready to do the same). Once Thomas had his hands on the football, the Razorbacks were just lucky to keep the Tigers out of the end zone on the return.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS GRADES
TOP 5 OVERALL DEFENSE (at least 5 snaps)
Javaris Davis — 90.3
Jamel Dean — 81.6
Darrell Williams — 80.0
Deshaun Davis — 75.6
Derrick Brown — 75.3
TOP 5 RUN DEFENSE
Deshaun Davis — 85.4
Darrell Williams — 80.1
Marlon Davidson — 77.9
Noah Igbinoghene — 76.3
Jeremiah Dinson — 76.3
TOP 5 TACKLING
Jordyn Peters — 79.7
Marlon Davidson — 78.8
Darrell Williams — 78.6
Jamien Sherwood — 77.7
Smoke Monday — 76.2
TOP 5 PASS RUSH
Richard Jibunor — 87.0
Smoke Monday — 85.9
Gary Walker — 75.4
Derrick Brown — 71.4
Montavius Atkinson — 68.0
TOP 5 IN COVERAGE
Javaris Davis — 91.1
Jamel Dean — 79.3
Darrell Williams — 72.1
Montavius Atkinson — 66.3
Jeremiah Dinson — 66.2