Weird move, I know, but we're actually going to start with some special teams plays.

Jordyn Peters earned that.

The sophomore Auburn defensive back made his first start this season as the nickel. He played well there, but made his most noticeable impact in punt block. Peters has shown flashes of ability as a punt blocker dating back to his Muscle Shoals (Ala.) high school days.

He put that on full display Saturday.

On his first attempt, he got to the punter so quickly he ran right past him.

Here's how Peters described that play, laughing it off:

"Nah, on the first one I was too fast. I ran past him. I really should've tackled him, but that's never happened to me before. But I got my hand on the second one though."

Under new special teams coordinator, Peters said special teams playmaking has been one of the bigger points of emphasis this offseason and early in the year.

"Coach [Larry] Porter, he's the special teams coordinator. He's always saying that if we make plays on special teams, we'll win the game," Peters said. "Really, a lot of teams leave those plays out there. Those are plays people don't pay attention to. But they do add up obviously. We've got to go out there with the mindset that every one of those plays counts because, obviously, it does."



Extra note here: Kudos to K.J. Britt. It takes a special knack to recognize the situation in the moment and realize he could safely advance the football after the Peters block.