Braden Smith's decision to return for his senior season has paid off handsomely.

The offensive lineman, who made 41 consecutive starts for the Tigers from 2014-17, was the first Auburn player selected during the 2018 NFL Draft — going No. 37 overall (second round) to the Indianapolis Colts.

He played both guard and tackle during his time on the Plains, but Smith is expected to play right guard in the NFL.

"A very durable performer for the Auburn Tigers," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said.

According to Spotrac.com, a website dedicated to analyzing American sports contracts, second-round picks can expect to earn four-year deals worth approximately $5.1 million — with half of that guaranteed.



Smith was a star at the NFL Combine earlier this year. He finished in the top five among all offensive line prospects in the bench press, vertical jump and broad jump.