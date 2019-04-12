"Tanner Burns is always going to compete his heart out," Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. "One or two pitches there, he’s got a different outcome. Both starters did great, came out and attacked the strike zone, pushed a really quick game. For the most part I thought it was right there in the balance and every break went their way."

The 19th-ranked Tigers lost 4-0 at No. 12 Texas A&M Friday night to drop their fourth consecutive game and ninth in the last 12. Burns lost for the first time this season as AU was shutout for the third time, all coming in the last eight games.

AUBURN | Not even Tanner Burns could break Auburn out of its funk.

Auburn falls to 23-11 overall and 7-6 in the SEC while Texas A&M improves to 26-9-1 and 8-4-1. AU falls to 8-1 in series openers.

The Tigers scattered seven singles and were just 1 of 14 with runners on base. AU hit into two double plays and had two runners thrown out on the bases — Steven Williams after consecutive singles to open the third and Will Holland after being hit by a pitch with one out in the eighth.

Judd Ward and Williams had two hits apiece.

TAMU starter John Doxakis (4-2) earned the win throwing 8.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Burns (4-1) allowed three runs on five hits in 6.0 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Blake Schilleci allowed a run in 1.0 inning and Will Morrison closed it out with a scoreless eighth.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. CT and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be carried on SECN+.

"No problem with the effort tonight," Thompson said. "We've got two more chapters in this deal so we need to get back, get refreshed and come out ready to play a baseball game tomorrow."