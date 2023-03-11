The Tigers were swept by Southeastern Louisiana in a doubleheader Saturday, losing game one 8-3 and game two 8-7.

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn ran out of pitching and didn’t get much done at the plate either.

“I thought we played a very competitive ball club that knew their identity and what they’re trying to do and thought they stayed after it from beginning to end in Southeastern Louisiana. I thought their approaches were better,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

“Our guys are going to continue to fight but the pop ups and strikeouts are pretty easy to defend. Just couldn’t link up any consistency with offense.”

Auburn, without shortstop Cole Foster and outfielder Bobby Peirce, batted just .246 in the two games with 19 strikeouts. A total of 11 pitchers combined to give up 27 hits, seven walks and 13 earned runs.

“This is our team and we’re going to have to figure out how to play with what’s on the field,” said Thompson. “That’s no excuse for us dropping two ballgames.”

Trailing 8-2 in the ninth, AU managed to load the basses and score two runs on back-to-back walks to Kason Howell and Chris Stanfield. Ike Irish followed with a bases-clearing double to get the Tigers within one run.

After loading the bases again on back-to-back walks, Ryan Dyal flied out to centerfield to end the game.