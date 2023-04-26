“We really weren't sure what to expect, and I do think it's been quite a bit slower. I'm not sure that it's a bad thing,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Feel like it picked up a little bit today, maybe. Or the last couple of days. Will be curious to see what the rest of the week brings.

Part of that is due to the relative low number of players entering the spring portal to this point.

ATLANTA | There’s been evaluations, offers and even some official visits, but with four days left to enter the spring portal, Auburn has yet to add another transfer to its roster.

“I think it's well-documented that we're always trying to improve our roster. So we're constantly monitoring it.”

The Tigers have extended at least a half dozen offers including Tulsa offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat, Wyoming offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Thomas, James Madison linebacker Isaac Ukwu, TCU wide receiver Jordan Hudson and Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Muskrat and Thomas have visited. Hudson could visit this weekend.

Auburn, which is also hoping for the right quarterback to enter the portal, has room for approximately 4-5 more players depending on any further attrition.

“You sit here and you do what's best for Auburn. That's not always enjoyable by all,” said Freeze. “But it's tough to manage the 85. And we go into the spring portal saying, 'Here's the ideal plan. We sign this number at this position and this number at this position, and this is how we get to the 85, by doing that.' But all of that is subjective to everything going exactly your way and players going into the portal who think can improve you. When that doesn't happen, you hope that your Plan B is able to be successful. So it's a challenge.

“But obviously, the portal is going to close on this Sunday except for graduates. They can enter anytime they want. So I guess there’s still some more spring games to be played but I think most are completed by now and those discussions are being had by their players and their coaching staffs as we speak, for sure.”

The spring transfer period for players to enter the portal is April 15-30. Players can exit at any time. Graduate transfers are not subject to the April 30 deadline.