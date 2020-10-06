AuburnSports - Slow start for Auburn’s tight ends

But two games into the season, AU’s tight ends have caught just two passes for six yards.

Throughout the offseason, Gus Malzahn consistently touted the Tigers’ new emphasis on throwing to the tight ends.

AUBURN | First-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris has a long history of utilizing tight ends in his offense. Auburn returned three tight ends from last year and signed two more talented ones in the 2020 class.

“It was a priority at the start,” said Malzahn of completing just one pass to a tight end against Georgia. “I think there were three targets to the tight ends last night and I think you’ll see more and more of that. Every game is a little bit different as the plan goes, but you’ll see that more and more.”

J.J. Pegues, a true freshman, had a 4-yard reception against the Bulldogs and also had two carries for four yards out of the Wildcat formation. In the opener against Kentucky, junior John Samuel Shenker had a two-yard catch and also caught a 2-point conversion.

Redshirt freshman Luke Deal has played a lot of snaps but has been used solely as a blocker in the first two games while redshirt freshman Tyler Fromm and true freshman Brandon Frazier have yet to play.

Frazier was a standout during fall camp before suffering an undisclosed injury, which will likely keep him out of this Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

“We're hoping in a couple weeks that he'll be ready,” Malzahn said. “I don't know about this week, but he had a real good first month. And so hopefully, he'll be back in the near future.”

The 13th-ranked Tigers host Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.