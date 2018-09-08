“Darius was just a little banged up, nothing serious,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He could have played. We just chose to hold him out until next week, but he’ll be ready to go.”

Junior Darius Slayton, Auburn’s top big-play wideout, suited up for the Alabama State game but remained on the sideline as the 7th-ranked Tigers rolled to a 63-9 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | One veteran receiver set out of Saturday night’s game while two others made surprising returns from serious knee injuries.

But quarterback Jarrett Stidham still had plenty of targets to throw to including Eli Stove and Will Hastings, who both played for the first time since undergoing ACL surgery approximately six months ago.

Neither caught a pass but Hastings was the target of a deep throw by Stidham late in the first half.

“The last two weeks they’ve been practicing full speed and everything that goes with that,” Malzahn said. “They’ve been cleared for two weeks and we just felt like get their feet wet a little bit. They’re going to be ready to play. They both had very fast recoveries.”

Auburn had a few other players banged up during the game but none appeared to be serious. Linebacker Darrell Williams injured is left shoulder during the first half and offensive linemen Jack Driscoll and Mike Horton both left at the end of the first half with Driscoll going to the locker room early.

“I really don’t know exactly but I don’t think it’s anything too serious seeing him in the locker room and all that. I’ll know more later on,” said Malzahn of Williams.

“Those two (Driscoll and Horton), I think it was a little precautionary right there. Hopefully, they’ll be back and be ready to go.”

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against No.11 LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.