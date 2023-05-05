When it comes to offensive rallies, it's better late than never. Auburn had trouble stringing together hits with runners on base early on, but finally figured it out in the sixth inning. The Tigers used a four-run sixth to overcome a late deficit against Mississippi State and beat the Bulldogs 5-2 Friday. "Our hitters, they stayed with it," said coach Mickey Dean. "We stayed calm, we stayed within it. We used all parts of the field, I thought our hitters did a really nice job."

Maddie Penta pitched a complete game for Auburn. (Auburn Athletics)

Maddie Penta retired the first 12 batters she faced, before walking the lead off hitter in the fifth inning. The next batter erased the no-hit bid, with a two-run home run into left field to put Mississippi State in front 2-0. Auburn got a run back in the bottom half of the inning, but trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth. The Tigers' offense began to hit its stride in the sixth. Back-to-back singles by Jessie Blaine and Nelia Peralta, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Aubrie Lisenby put runners on second and third for Ellis. Rather than load the bases, Mississippi State elected to pitch to last year's SEC Freshman of the Year. It was a mistake, as Ellis drove the first pitch she saw into the gap in left-center field. Two runs scored and Auburn took a 3-2 lead. "That couldn't have gone more perfect for me," Ellis said. "I was really just trying to do something, put a bat on the ball, sac fly, anything."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4mIzM5O3Qgc3BlbGwgQnJpIHdpdGhvdXQgUkJJITxicj48YnI+ VElHRVJTIExFQUQhIPCfmKQ8YnI+PGJyPvCfkrsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0JKU3duQVNPeVEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CSlN3bkFTT3lRPC9h PjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XYXJFYWds ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dhckVhZ2xl PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJpZWxsaXMx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBicmllbGxpczE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ONlVLRzgzY1pMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTjZV S0c4M2NaTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBdWJ1cm4gU29mdGJhbGwgKEBBdWJ1 cm5Tb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdWJ1 cm5Tb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NDY0MDM5MDY4NTk4NjgxNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK