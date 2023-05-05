Sixth-inning surge powers Auburn to win
When it comes to offensive rallies, it's better late than never.
Auburn had trouble stringing together hits with runners on base early on, but finally figured it out in the sixth inning. The Tigers used a four-run sixth to overcome a late deficit against Mississippi State and beat the Bulldogs 5-2 Friday.
"Our hitters, they stayed with it," said coach Mickey Dean. "We stayed calm, we stayed within it. We used all parts of the field, I thought our hitters did a really nice job."
Maddie Penta retired the first 12 batters she faced, before walking the lead off hitter in the fifth inning. The next batter erased the no-hit bid, with a two-run home run into left field to put Mississippi State in front 2-0.
Auburn got a run back in the bottom half of the inning, but trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth.
The Tigers' offense began to hit its stride in the sixth. Back-to-back singles by Jessie Blaine and Nelia Peralta, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Aubrie Lisenby put runners on second and third for Ellis.
Rather than load the bases, Mississippi State elected to pitch to last year's SEC Freshman of the Year.
It was a mistake, as Ellis drove the first pitch she saw into the gap in left-center field. Two runs scored and Auburn took a 3-2 lead.
"That couldn't have gone more perfect for me," Ellis said. "I was really just trying to do something, put a bat on the ball, sac fly, anything."
The Tigers added two more runs on an error and a fielder's choice bunt by KK McCrary, giving Penta a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh.
"It literally feels like you're at a party," McCrary said about the energy during the rally.
Penta closed out the complete game, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking two.
Auburn will face Mississippi State in Game 2 of the series Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
"Winning all three games would be huge for us," Ellis said. "Tomorrow's a really important day for us and we know that."