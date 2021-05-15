Six home runs not enough

Leading 9-8 in the eighth, shortstop Ryan Bliss fielded a ground ball with two outs but his throw to first base drew Ryan Miller off the bag, allowing two runners to score. The next batter hit an RBI single to give TAMU the 11-9 lead.

AU is 6-13 in conference games decided by two runs or less.

The Aggies improve to 28-24 overall and 8-18 in the SEC, moving a game ahead of AU for the 12th and final spot for the SEC Tournament. The Tigers fall to 21-25 overall and 7-19 in the conference.

AUBURN | Auburn gave up five unearned runs and was just 3 of 16 with runners on base as Texas A&M evened the series with a 11-9 win Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

“Offensively, we had six home runs. That was awesome. All but one were solo. At the end of the game, we gave too many opportunities to the other team,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson.

“We had a couple of critical errors and the last error was critical, and that’s where the last three runs come. We played above a four-hour ballgame and you’ve got 10 walks, you got hit batters.”

Joseph Menefee (4-2) held AU without a run on just three hits over the final 4.2 innings to earn the win.

Seven Auburn pitchers allowed 10 hits, walked 10 batters, hit four batters and threw two wild pitches.

Auburn’s six home runs tie for the second-most in a single game in school history, but five were with the bases empty. AU was just 1 of 8 with runners in scoring position and 1 of 9 with two outs.

Texas A&M got the scoring started with two runs in the first but Auburn responded with back-to-back-to-back home runs to open the bottom of the inning by Ryan Bliss, Tyler Miller and Rankin Woley. It’s the first time AU has hit three consecutive home runs to start the first inning in school history.

TAMU went back up 4-3 with two unearned runs on a fielding error by Woley at third base in the second before Steven Williams tied it back up with a solo home run in the third. The Aggies scored three in the fourth but AU plated three in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Miller and a two-run home run by Williams.

Williams’ 35th and 36th career home runs tie him for 7th all-time in school history.

AU extended its lead to 9-7 in the fifth on an RBI-double by Miller and a passed ball that allowed Bliss to score from third base. TAMU cut the lead to 9-8 in the sixth on a two-out, RBI single.

Starter Richard Fitts allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits in 1.0 inning. He walked three and struck out one. Mason Barnett allowed three runs on one hit, one walk and three hit batters.

Will Morrison slowed the bleeding, holding the Aggies to a run on three hits in 2.2 innings. Blake Burkhalter retired the only two batters he faced and Brooks Fuller walked the only batter he faced before turning it over to Carson Swilling with one on and one out in the seventh.





Swilling (1-2) took the loss allowing three unearned runs in 1.2 innings. Jack Sokol closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.





Miller was 3 of 5 with two home runs and three RBI, Williams 2 of 5 with two home runs and three RBI and Brody Moore 2 of 4.





“I tip my hat to A&M. This is a critical series and they found a way to win today,” Thompson said. “So we’ll come back and it will be in the balance for a critical game tomorrow.”





The rubber game of the series will be Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.