Simpson’s return key for Auburn’s secondary

“It was good to get Simpson out there and play,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “I thought he played well, and we needed him. So, he did some good thing in coverage, so that was a positive.”

The sophomore, who has battled injuries for a second consecutive season, was healthy enough to play 55 snaps against LSU and was integral in slowing down a high-powered passing attack.

Simpson, who played just three snaps in AU’s first three games, was one of three cornerbacks to play extensively against an LSU offense that attempted 46 passes.

Simpson finished with four tackles and one pass breakup. His 78.8 defensive rating by PFF was AU’s best in the 24-19 win at LSU.

“It was really good having Sim back. He brings a lot of energy to the defense too,” said cornerback Roger McCreary. “It was was really great to have him back for that game. He did really good, too.”

Simpson can back up either McCreary or Nehemiah Pritchett at cornerback or slide over to nickel. At times against LSU, Simpson played corner while Pritchett moved to nickel.

Having Simpson back healthy could be key in upcoming games against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama. But he probably won’t be needed as much this week against Georgia, which attempted just 11 passes against Arkansas last Saturday.

“With a running team, it's all about just being alert,” said McCreary. “Like don't ever sleep on any play, because they could just throw it at you any time. Really teams run it to throw the ball, so that's all we have to do is stop the run, because that's what they mainly do. Once we stop them from running, we know that they're going to try to go to the throwing. It's basically all just coming together and just stopping the running game first."

No. 18 Auburn, which improved to 4-1, hosts No. 2 and undefeated Georgia Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.