A couple of Auburn commits had big games over the weekend and one of the leaders of their 2019 class struggled in the eyes of some. I was on the road in Alabama the second half of last week and I was able to see four games. In two of those, I saw three Auburn commits and I grade each based on their in-game performance.

Ja'varrius Johnson Rivals.com

OPPONENT: Cedar Grove (Ga.) Ja'varrius Johnson was very active in the loss Saturday and he could not have done much more. He finished with double-digit catches and over 150 yards receiving. He showed good quickness off the line of scrimmage, he caught the ball well and he is a very shifty athlete. He lined up on the outside a good bit, but will be an inside receiver on the next level. I think he could be effective as a punt returner as well. He is small, but elusive and with his ability to make the first guy miss, he could be a real weapon in the Auburn offense. GRADE: A

Bo Nix Rivals.com

OPPONENT: Hoover Bo Nix got off to a slow start and it wasn't his best day when talking stats, but I am not one that puts a lot of stock in numbers. He performed better than his numbers would lead many to think. He had at least half a dozen passes dropped. His team was out-played, but Nix kept his composure, he made some nice throws and he continued to lead. Where he was off much of the day was with the deep ball. He has a new group of receivers, so the timing was not there, but it will get better throughout the season. I like the arm strength, the way he kept his eyes down field when under pressure and he made some very good throws on the move. With the Hoover pressure, Nix was forced to rush some throws, throw off the back foot and he may have never gotten settled, but he still had a solid showing. GRADE: B

George Pickens Rivals.com