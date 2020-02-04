Auburn likely will add another to the class on Wednesday – junior college defensive tackle Marquis Burks will announce his decision at 10 a.m. CT. All signs point to Burks choosing Auburn.

AUBURN | Auburn enters National Signing Day with 23 signees and two commitments, a group ranked No. 9 in the country by Rivals.com .

Burks could be the beginning and end of Signing Day uncertainty for the Tigers. The only other remaining question is whether Alfahiym Walcott, a junior college cornerback who visited Auburn last week, will sign with Auburn or Baylor.

As of Tuesday, Auburn had not made a major push for Walcott. Baylor, however, has made him a priority.

Signing Day Shocker?

Could Auburn pull of a Signing Day surprise? A shocker? It’s highly unlikely, but possible.

The two possibilities are Rivals100 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Auburn is a finalist for Jackson, along with Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Most analysts have Jackson signing with either Alabama or Texas A&M, but Auburn remains in the hunt.

Jones, the No. 1 offensive tackle, is committed to Georgia and has been for nearly two years. His finalists are Georgia, Arkansas and Illinois. However, if any school has a chance to steal him away from Georgia, it’s Auburn.

The chances of Auburn pulling either Jackson or Jones are slim, very slim, but both announcements will be worth keeping an eye on.