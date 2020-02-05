“I just feel at home at Auburn,” Burks said. “I love the atmosphere. Everybody down there has a really great vibe. Also, Auburn is a place that can get me to where I want to be and I’d have a great opportunity at playing early.”

Marquis Burks , from Independence (Kan.) Community College, announced Wednesday that he has signed with Auburn.

“I knew it,” Burks said. “When I got there, I instantly felt comfortable. The vibe Auburn gives off, it feels like family to me.”

Burks announced his decision on Wednesday, but he made it weeks ago. Burks visited Auburn in December and knew when he left he wanted to be a Tiger.

Auburn director of recruiting Levorn Harbin and defensive line coach Rodney Garner both were instrumental in Burks’ decision.



“Coach Harbin really stuck with me all the way from the beginning,” Burks said. “And Coach Garner, I really like the type of guy he is. He cares about you on a personal level. I saw that when me and my parents went in his office during my visit. We didn’t talk about football. We talked about family and life. I know he’s going to get the best out of me.”

Burks is the 26th signee for Auburn in its 2020 class. He is scheduled to report to Auburn in May and will have three years to play two.

Rivals ranks Burks, who is 6-3 and 295 pounds, the No. 3 junior college defensive tackle and No. 36 overall recruit.