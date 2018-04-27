AUBURN | There are no guarantees in the draft, but it appears likely that Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson will be selected in Friday’s second or third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. No former Tigers were selected in Thursday night’s first round, but at least three could be picked on day two including Johnson, who is the 24th best available player according to NFL.com’s Gil Brandt. “Of course, I'm going to be happy, ecstatic,” Johnson told AuburnTigers.com of being drafted, “but at the same time, in the back of my mind, I have to realize that I can't get the, ‘I’ve arrived’ mentality or, ‘I’ve made it.’ The contract's only three years. They don't have to keep you for any of that time. So you've got to go out there and earn it. It's not just going to be given to you.”

Johnson powered Auburn to November wins over No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

Johnson, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, chose to declare for the draft following a junior season in which he rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns on 285 carries. He helped lead Auburn to a 10-4 record and SEC West championship. “Kerryon’s a real special player,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s so versatile. When he was a true freshman he was one of our better special teams players and this year he finally got a chance to really show what he can do being the main back. “Everything that he did — he’s a great pass protector, he’s a great inside runner, he’s a great outside runner, he’s very good down the field catching the football. He’s going to make somebody a very good running back.” Johnson said the biggest question he’s had to answer from NFL teams during the pre-draft process was about his durability. He suffered a series of injuries during his three-year college career, but still played in 37 of Auburn’s 40 games. “I think everybody always goes with the durability question, and so we talk about it. Teams are a lot more willing to listen and understand than people outside of football are,” Johnson said. “Bottom line is: playing SEC running back for three years, it’s three games. That’s bottom line and not many running backs can say that that coming out of this league.”