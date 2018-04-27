AUBURN | There are no guarantees in the draft, but it appears likely that Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson will be selected in Friday’s second or third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
No former Tigers were selected in Thursday night’s first round, but at least three could be picked on day two including Johnson, who is the 24th best available player according to NFL.com’s Gil Brandt.
“Of course, I'm going to be happy, ecstatic,” Johnson told AuburnTigers.com of being drafted, “but at the same time, in the back of my mind, I have to realize that I can't get the, ‘I’ve arrived’ mentality or, ‘I’ve made it.’ The contract's only three years. They don't have to keep you for any of that time. So you've got to go out there and earn it. It's not just going to be given to you.”
Johnson, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, chose to declare for the draft following a junior season in which he rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns on 285 carries. He helped lead Auburn to a 10-4 record and SEC West championship.
“Kerryon’s a real special player,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s so versatile. When he was a true freshman he was one of our better special teams players and this year he finally got a chance to really show what he can do being the main back.
“Everything that he did — he’s a great pass protector, he’s a great inside runner, he’s a great outside runner, he’s very good down the field catching the football. He’s going to make somebody a very good running back.”
Johnson said the biggest question he’s had to answer from NFL teams during the pre-draft process was about his durability. He suffered a series of injuries during his three-year college career, but still played in 37 of Auburn’s 40 games.
“I think everybody always goes with the durability question, and so we talk about it. Teams are a lot more willing to listen and understand than people outside of football are,” Johnson said. “Bottom line is: playing SEC running back for three years, it’s three games. That’s bottom line and not many running backs can say that that coming out of this league.”
Johnson finished his Auburn career with 2,494 yards, which ranks 11th all-time, and 34 touchdowns, which is tied with Stephen Davis for fifth all-time. He also served as a key team leader and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
“I brought a lot of heart to this school. I brought a lot of heart to this football program. Nobody can ever say I didn’t give 100 percent,” said Johnson of how he wants to be remembered. “And to me that’s all that matters. Maybe we could have won more games, ran for more yards but giving my all for this team, this Auburn family, that’s the biggest privilege I’ve had.”
At least two other former Auburn players are expected to hear their names called Friday in cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive linemen Braden Smith. Davis is Brandt’s 14th best available player while Smith is the 33rd.
Other possibilities on day two include kicker Daniel Carlson, who is 52nd on Brandt’s list, and defensive end Jeff Holland. As many as eight to 10 Tigers could be taken before the end of this year’s draft including defensive backs Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts, linebacker Tre’ Williams, offensive lineman Austin Golson and running back Kamryn Pettway.
The NFL Draft, which is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is available on three networks — ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and FOX. Rounds two and three get underway Friday at 6 p.m. CT and round 4-7 will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.
