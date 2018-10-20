The defense finally got back to "the Auburn way," according to Marlon Davidson.

After two weeks of semi-struggles against Mississippi State and Tennessee, Auburn's defense reverted back to what the Tigers had come to expect under Kevin Steele. The 447 yards of total offense skews just how well Auburn defended Ole Miss' potent offense. Ole Miss only rushed for 123 yards and its only touchdown of the game came in garbage time to narrow the score to the final 31-16 score.

It was a performance Auburn had grown accustomed to prior to the two-week slump.

"I mean, we dominated. Coach said we just needed to play with that swag. We did simple things, and we were just playing hard," defensive end Marlon Davidson said on the team's postgame radio broadcast. "It means a lot. We've been going through a lot right now coming up short and losing games. Now we got back to the Auburn way, that swagger that we play with. The swagger today was back to stupid D, and we were just having so much fun."

Davidson's defensive contributions carried over to special teams again.

The defensive end slyly avoided Ole Miss' field goal block unit on the opening drive of the game, blocking the field goal attempt for the third-straight game. It set the tone early, or as Davidson described it, let the Rebels know early putting points on the board wouldn't come easy.

"It's that Rodney Garner technique," Davidson said, laughing. "That's a momentum play. That's a game changer. That gives the offense hope. That gives the defense hope. That just tells them right then and there it's not going to be a cake walk."

Auburn's stellar defensive performance limited the Ole Miss passing attack.

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu still put forth a respectable statistical effort with 324 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. But most of that success came between the 20s. Auburn stalled Ole Miss out regularly once it reached Tigers territory.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown hauled in 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. Still, Auburn coaches and players praised the team's ability to "keep the top on the coverage," which was the phrasing presented by defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and senior linebacker Deshaun Davis on the postgame broadcast.

All of that happened with limited options in the secondary.

Auburn was without starting cornerback Jamel Dean who was listed as day-to-day throughout the week. Safety Jeremiah Dinson sat out the first half. That forced freshmen such as Smoke Monday, Jeremiah Dinson and Christian Tutt into even more early reps than they've already experienced.

"It was a challenge coming into the game preparing for it. We had Jamel Dean who was down today and Jeremiah Dinson who couldn't play in the first half. We had guys step up and accept the challenge," defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said. "Noah Igbinoghene, he did a really good job. Javaris Davis at the corner position. And then Daniel Thomas, he stepped up in a leadership position and made sure the young guys — Sherwood, Tutt and Monday — were ready to play."