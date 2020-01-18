“When I get asked the question, what can this team do to really take that next step, it’s to shoot the ball better,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “But I think we can get our shooters better shots. I do think we can run a better offense.”

The Tigers made just 4 of 23 3-pointers (17.4 percent) in a 69-47 loss at Florida. A second consecutive road loss drops Auburn to 15-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC.

No. 4 Auburn came into Saturday afternoon’s game at Florida shooting 31.6 percent from the 3-point line, which ranked 258th nationally.

Auburn started the game 1 of 13 from beyond the arc continuing a trend of poor starts from long range. AU started Wednesday night’s loss at Alabama 0 of 10 from 3-point range. The Tigers started 1 of 5 against Georgia, 1 of 6 against Vanderbilt and 0 of 12 at Mississippi State.

Auburn was able to stay in the game in the first half with its free throw shooting, making 10 of 10, but made just 5 of 11 from the charity stripe in the second half, finishing 71.4 percent for the game.

The Tigers got within six points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Samir Doughty with 8:40 left in the second half, but the Gators responded with a 20-1 run as AU went without a field goal for the rest of the game.

Doughty was held to eight points on 3 of 12 shooting while J’Von McCormick had six points on 1 of 7 shooting. They combined for just two assists as AU’s backcourt struggled for a second consecutive game.

“I could repeat the same things I said after Alabama. We’re not executing very well,” Pearl said. “We’ve got players that are open that we’re just not able to get them the ball. I don’t like to specifically target certain players — I just don’t like to — we only had seven assists. Our playmakers need to make plays. They need to make plays for other players.”

Danjel Purifoy was the only Tiger in double figures with 10 points. The senior added four rebounds and two assists coming off the bench for the first time this season after starting the first 16 games.

Austin Wiley added nine points on 4 of 10 shooting, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Florida out-rebounded Auburn 44-29 and had a 38-14 edge on points in the paint. UF shot 50 percent from the floor including 8 of 17 3-pointers.

“Obviously disappointed with our play. It’s the time of year when we should be trying to elevate our play and we’re not,” Pearl said. “When you’re ranked fourth in the country, there’s a huge price on your head and so teams are excited about playing us.”

Auburn hosts South Carolina Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.