"We didn’t get off to a very good start. You’ve got to get off to a good start to be able to win on the road," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "That was disappointing to me because we had some pretty good looks. We didn’t execute. We missed a lot of shots around the basket.

The 22nd-ranked Tigers shot just 34.8 percent from the floor and 21.4 percent from 3-point range in a 76-64 loss at Georgia. AU falls to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC.

Auburn’s been a poor offensive team for much of this season and that showed again Wednesday night in Athens.

"And as a result, they came down to the other end and made some shots. So we gave them confidence right off the bat."

Auburn wasn’t much better on defense as the Bulldogs shot 45.3 percent from the floor including 6 of 15 3-pointers.

UGA guards Terry Roberts and Mario Oquendo combined for 43 points.

"Memphis’ guard lit us up. USC’s guard lit us up. Georgia had two guards that lit us up. It’s really been the only time where we’ve had issues defensively when we’ve gone against elite guards," said Pearl.

"We try to do things defensively to help our guards get back in front and they just could not keep those kids in front."

Johni Broome was the lone standout for AU tallying his third double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 9 of 17 from the floor.

"Johni’s been terrific. We’ll continue to keep building around him," said Pearl. "But rather than 9 for 17, he should be 13 for 17. It was great to see him knock down a couple of 3-balls. I think that’s something that’s in his arsenal."

Allen Flanigan was the only other Tiger in double figures with 11 points on 5 of 10 shooting.

Georgia led 37-30 at the half and held a double-digit lead for most of the second half. AU had a 44-39 rebounding edge while UGA had a 22-10 edge in free throws made.

Auburn returns to action Saturday hosting No. 13 Arkansas. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.