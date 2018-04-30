“So I think Shaun is going to be a guy, it'll be interesting. I saw him play in person in high school in the state championship game, and I was pleasantly surprised with how effective he was in between the tackles, particularly as small as he is. He really did a nice job there. I think obviously on the perimeter, he's going to be exceptional.”

“It's really going to be interesting, because we've got two players coming on our offense — one as a running back, one as a receiver — that's as fast as any we've ever had. Their 100-meter times in track are impressive,” Auburn running backs coach Tim Horton said.

Schwartz will line up at receiver this fall while Shivers will join a large group of running backs.

SCOTTSBORO | Shaun Shivers recently ran a 10.33 100-meter dash and a 20.81 200-meter, finishing second to fellow Auburn signee Anthony Schwartz in both sprints at the FHSAA 2A Region finals.

Shivers, listed by Auburn as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, rushed for 2,241 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, leading Chaminade-Madonna to the Florida Class 3A state championship.



But he still has some hurdles to get over before he can bring that explosive speed and playmaking ability to the field this fall.

“It just kind of remains to be seen how quickly he can pick up the offense, how much of the offense he can handle in terms of the pass protection and pass routes and all that,” Horton said. “But I think as far as being someone who can make things happen on the perimeter, I would like to think he can do that.”

Shivers is one of three running backs Auburn signed in the 2018 class. Asa Martin enrolled in January, impressing Horton during spring practice. Harold Joiner will join Shivers in moving to Auburn at the end of May.

Joiner, at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, has a completely different skillset than Shivers.

“Harold is such a different specimen from what we’ve had there because of how big he is,” Horton said. “I can see Harold as someone who, again, can play multiple positions, whether it’s tailback, whether it’s three-back, where it’s somewhere in the slot, whether it’s someone as an actual tight end.

“But he’s just got such versatility. He’s going to be in my room, so he’s going to be a running back by trade, but I could see him being one of those guys that we put in multiple spots, much like what coach has done in the past with maybe C.J. Uzomah or Charles Clay or people like that.”

Horton and the rest of Auburn’s assistants have been on the road recruiting for the last two weeks during the spring evaluation period. He plans to stop by the schools of all of his top running back targets for the 2019 class along with some in the 2020 and 21 classes too.

“We're going to take one for sure, possibly two. And we feel like we're on some of the best ones in the country,” said Horton on his plans for recruiting running backs in the 2019 class.

“Most of them but not all of them have been on our campus but there are still a couple that we offered who haven't been to campus. I feel confident we'll be able to get them on campus this summer.”