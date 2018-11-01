The Tigers are already depending heavily on two true freshmen wide receivers and three true freshmen defensive backs.

With redshirt freshman JaTarvious ‘Boobee’ Whitlow questionable with an injury and junior Kam Martin also hobbled, the Tigers may have to turn to true freshman Shaun Shivers to carry a heavier load at running back.

AUBURN | Auburn may have to turn to another freshman on offense this Saturday.

“Right now, we have a bunch of freshmen that really are coming on, which I think is a really good thing not just for the last four games but for the future,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Shivers is currently third on the team with 212 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. The 5-foot-7 speedster had 10 carries for 45 yards at Ole Miss Oct. 20, which was more than the previous four games combined.

“I'm just thankful for the opportunity from my coaches and that the coaching staff has believed in me,” Shivers said. “And the team, they believed in me as well. They encouraged me to go out there and do things.”

Along with Shivers, junior Malik Miller could also see his role increase at running back along with H-back Chandler Cox. Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Asa Martin remains a possibility despite the true freshman having just three carries this season.

Shivers, whose nickname is Worm, said the entire group of running back have remained supportive of each other throughout the season.

“We encourage each other on the sideline,” Shivers said. “When Boobee gets a big run, I'm on the sideline yelling, telling him to run. If Kam's in the game, I'm telling him, 'Let's go, Kam. Let's go. You've got to run hard, get your pads down.' This past game, I'm telling Boobee, 'When you get, just go, Boobee, just go.' We just encourage each other all the time.

“When we're all on the sideline, when the defense is on the field, we'll talk and discuss with each other what we could've done better. They'll come and ask me, 'What do you think I could've done better?' And we'll just go from there.”

Auburn hosts No. 20 Texas A&M in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.