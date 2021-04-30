AuburnSports - Sherwood ready for LB or S

“Me, personally, I can do both of them,” said Sherwood after Auburn’s Pro Day. “And the way that I moved today, I feel like they can think the same.”

For his part, Sherwood is prepared to do either or both. Whatever it takes to make it on the next level.

AUBURN | Jamien Sherwood was a standout safety at Auburn, but he may have to transform into a linebacker to be a standout in the NFL.

One reason for Sherwood to feel confident at either position is his tackling ability. He earned a 91.2 tackling grade from PFF in 2020, which ranked second nationally among all defensive players in the NCAA.

In 11 games last fall, he had 75 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

“As a safety, you're the last line of defense,” Sherwood explained. “It's like, if he breaks through the first line of defense at the d-line, and if he breaks through our linebackers, it's just me back there.

“I want to win, so it's my job to get him down at all costs. Get him down. I've got to pull his hair or pull his jersey, whatever it takes. Me just getting those games with double-digits, it's just me playing football.”

Sherwood only had one career interception but he had plenty of hard hits during his three years. He likes to think of himself as an enforcer, which is what you want as a box safety or linebacker.

“I like to hit. I like to put it on people,” Sherwood said. “I mean, being a ball hawk is great. I love to get my hands on the ball as well and get my chance to score. Some of the time, you're going to get those opportunities.

“But you're always gonna get an opportunity to hit somebody on every play. Every chance I get on that field, I'm bringing it to someone — whether it's a lineman, fullback, running back, whoever it is. When I get my chance, I'm taking my shot.”

Sherwood will get his shot to play in the NFL in the coming days, either in the draft or as a free agent. He believes he can bring a lot to a professional franchise on and off the field.

“A great communicator at the safety position or the linebacker position,” Sherwood said. “Someone who is full of energy, high energy, especially when I'm on that practice field. It's like, in the locker room, I'm a different person. When I get on the field, I'm an even more different person. I'm a different animal. When I'm in those white lines, I just want to play football. I just want to win. I just want to be with my brothers.

“You just have that all-around great person, great friend. Just someone you want to be around, someone you want to coach. I bring that excitement to my locker room and my teammates. I just like to have fun.”

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft took place Thursday night. Rounds 2-3 will be held Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 4-7 are Saturday at 11 a.m.