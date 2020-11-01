AuburnSports - Sherwood could return for MSU game

"It’s good that we have an off week. I don’t know if he’d be able to play if we had to play this week," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "But there is a chance for next week so we’re hoping that he’ll heal up and be ready. Obviously he’s one of our impact players on our team."

The junior injured his ankle against LSU and spent the second half of the game on the sidelines wearing a boot and on crutches.

AUBURN | The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Jamien Sherwood.

Malzahn said Sherwood has been playing through injuries to both ankles throughout the season.

"Both ankles have been banged up this year, and he re-tweaked one on one of the plays, so that's what it was," Malzahn said. "Like I said, hopefully we will have him back by our next game. We'll see how that goes. There's a chance, but we'll have to see how that thing progresses the next two weeks."

Senior Jordyn Peters stepped into the starting role for Sherwood against LSU and has been the Tigers’ top backup at safety and special teams ace all season.

Sherwood started AU’s first six games this season and led the defense with 396 snaps played before being injured in the first half of the LSU game. He is third on the team with 43 tackles to go along with 2.0 tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.

Sherwood has played in 32 career games with eight starts.

No. 24 Auburn returns to action Nov. 14 at Mississippi State.