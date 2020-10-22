AuburnSports - Sherwood and defense working to improve on key issues

“The main thing is, we've just got to remember the call more. So, basically, just playing your gaps more and just playing Auburn football on third down,” Sherwood said. “It might be a long drive, but we can just easily get off the field. We can just have our first three plays to go three-and-out. So it's really just about wanting to get off the field — the want-to and fight on third downs.”

As a leader of the secondary and leader of the defense as a whole, Jamien Sherwood is working to help improve his group.

The Tigers have allowed opponents to convert on 55.7% of third-down attempts, which is 72nd in the country. The only SEC team below the Tigers is Florida, who’s ranked dead-last at 77th.

Through four games, getting off the field has been a clear issue for the Auburn defense.

Along with wanting to get off the field, defensive penalties are an issue the Tigers defense is working to clear up.

On Saturday, the Tigers were flagged three times for pass interference, once for a facemask and once for an offsides that was ultimately declined.

During this week’s practices, Sherwood is hoping the team can work on techniques to help cut down on those penalties.

“On those conversions, it might have been like jumping offsides, or defensive pass interference. It's just bettering our technique,” Sherwood said. “So, like, on those pass interference calls, just playing the ball better. When it comes to jumping offsides, it's locking in more and watching the ball for silent counts. Just think about what could happen before it happens.”

After the game, Owen Pappoe shared a similar sentiment.

“I think the penalties hurt us a lot, too. So we've got to get that corrected, ASAP,” Pappoe said.

Over the last two games, the Auburn defense managed to shutout Arkansas and South Carolina in the first quarter, but gave up 26 points in the second quarter.

Stringing together a stronger, more consistent performance is something Auburn’s defense is also looking to improve upon.

“They might have made some adjustments at halftime, we made adjustments that, you know – I can’t really say too much about it,” Sherwood said. “Just, after halftime, we have to come out harder and fight harder. Most teams probably get tired after halftime. We just need to pick ourselves up and finish the game strong.”

While the defense as a whole has several issues to clean up as the season progresses, Sherwood is confident in his group to do so.

“The team is fired up. Saturday’s in the past,” Sherwood said. “They’re practicing as hard as they can. If a penalty happens, you know, you can’t control it, but after it’s done, it’s just next-play mentality. You can’t think about it, you can’t let it slow down your game. So if somebody had a penalty Saturday, you know, they’re just working today in practice, this week in practice, to not let it happen again; to just be better than they were last week.”



