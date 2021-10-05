Shenker, AU’s tight ends becoming key weapons

It was quarterback Bo Nix, the son of Pat, that was on the throwing end of most of Shenker’s receptions.

On Saturday night at LSU, Auburn had the first 100-yard game by a tight end since Fuller as John Samuel Shenker hauled in five catches for 102 yards.

AUBURN | It’s been 27 years since Andy Fuller raced up and down Florida Field with seven receptions for 115 yards. A perfectly lofted Pat Nix pass to Frank Sanders finished off Auburn’s 36-33 upset of No. 1 Florida.

“I didn't know how many receptions I had after the game,” said Shenker. “We were just focused on the win, and that locker room was a lot of fun afterward. But I didn't realize it until we got on the plane on the way back.

“I think Coach (Mike) Bobo told me that I'd reached the 100-yard mark, and then I saw some stuff on Twitter about 1994, which was crazy because that was Bo's dad that was the quarterback that time. So that was a cool little experience to have with Bo.”

Tyler Fromm also had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers’ tight ends combined for eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

To put that in perspective, Auburn’s tight ends combined for 13 receptions for 121 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games last season.

“Well, I won't say it was expected, but you know, through the year and kind of how things have gone I've realized my role has become more crucial in the passing game,” said Shenker. “And then just catching the ball and making plays. You know, that's what the coaches ask for. Each day at practice that's what we work on.

“It's been awesome to get into the pass game and to get going, and last week was a lot of fun. So it's been really fun and enjoyable. Looking forward to the coming weeks.”

Shenker now leads Auburn with 18 receptions for 236 yards this season. He’s also been a big factor in the Tigers averaging 238.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

“I think our tight ends are going to be able to help in just supplementing and being a part of the pass game a lot more because we have good players at tight end,” said Bryan Harsin this summer. “We like to use the tight end position. It’s going to allow us to do some things with two tight ends on the field, which I hope will help us when we go out and there and play.”

No. 18 Auburn, which improved to 4-1, hosts No. 2 asme undefeated Georgia Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.