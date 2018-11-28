AUBURN | This game went exactly as you’d expect. No. 8 Auburn jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back in a 99-49 blowout win over Saint Peter’s Wednesday night at Auburn Arena. The Tigers, which improve to 6-1 on the season, made 15-of-31 from 3-point range. "The team shot real well outside," said center Austin Wiley, who nearly made his first-career 3-pointer but had his foot on the line. "We’re finding open looks, finding the open man when we drove the deep collapse down, so when they got it, they shot it and made it. So, we shot good tonight."

McLemore helped the Tigers dominate Saint Peter's in the paint. Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com

Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown led five Auburn players in double-figures with 19 points apiece. Austin Wiley had 16 points and Malik Dunbar 14 as the Tigers out-scored the Peacocks 41-7 off the bench. Chuma Okeke added 12 points. Wiley also led Auburn with nine rebounds and three blocked shots. The Tigers had 16 steals, the most since 2010, and scored 38 points off 26 Saint Peter’s turnovers. AU also held a 47-38 rebounding advantage and a 36-16 edge on points in the paint. "Our kids didn't play to the opponent, we tried to focus on ourselves," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "So first off, defensively, to hold them to 27 percent to turn them over 26 times, I thought we did a good job guarding, we were accountable with their schemes. And made plays. And I think that with 16 steals, you're trying to make plays defensively. So that was really positive. "I thought we executed offensively fairly well with 25 assists. It was a little sloppy at times, but I think overall it was a good workout for us." Auburn returns to action against UNC Asheville Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.