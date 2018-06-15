CULLMAN | It took Robert Leff more than four years to claim a starting spot at Auburn, but he made the most of it as a fifth-year senior in 2016 earning second-team All-SEC honors after starting 13 games at right tackle.

Two years later, offensive line coach J.B. Grimes sees another player on a similar track.

“You know, right now, I thought Bailey Sharp made some really good strides and tested very, very well at the end for Ryan Russell,” said Grimes of Sharp’s play during spring practice. “Bailey Sharp, in my opinion, can be like a Robert Leff who, for a long time, didn’t play a lot of football at Auburn. But he came on his senior year now, and really, it started with his junior year when we put a tight end jersey on him and we really, in 2015 in, he was pretty good coming in, and we were running the football because we were struggling throwing the football back then.

“I see Bailey as being that kind of guy. He’s developing. He’s just got to cut it loose and play. And if he’ll do that, then Bailey can be fine.”