AuburnSports - Sharife shines again as Tigers earn first SEC win

“A lot of smiles, not much celebration,” said Cooper of the postgame locker room. “You know, we expect to win even if we don’t win. We’re trying to extend the culture that was built here and that’s winning. So, we’re trying to carry on that legacy and be a winning team.”

The Tigers used a strong second half to blowout Georgia 95-77 at Stegeman Coliseum to improve to 7-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference. The Bulldogs fall to 7-4 and 0-4.

AUBURN | Another big game from Sharife Cooper and a season-high in blocked shots was more than enough for Auburn to earn its first SEC win.

In just his second-career game, Cooper earned his first-career double-double with 28 points and 12 assists. He shot 9 of 22 from the floor and made 10 of 12 free throws, scoring or assisting on 20 of AU’s last 24 points of the game.

Cooper added five rebounds, two steals and five turnovers.

“Sharife Cooper was the best player on the court,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, “and offensively, what he’s able to do is — we have six guys in double figures because he just shares it. Whether you’re at the rim or whether you’re on the perimeter, he’s hard to guard and it makes what we do harder to guard.”

Auburn finished with 14 blocked shots, which are the most by an AU team since 2011 and the most by any Division I team this season.

Auburn led 45-34 at halftime but took control of the game early in the second period. The Bulldogs began the second half on a 7-0 run before the Tigers answered with a 16-1 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Cooper and Thor to take a 19-point lead. AU led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

“Super big,” said Cooper of that second-half run. “A big factor in winning is just containing teams runs. It’s a game full of ups and downs, runs. The best teams can contain a run and make a run of their own. I feel like we did good with that today. We’re still building, building as a team and I feel like we’ve got a good team here.”

In addition to Cooper, five other Tigers finished in double-figure scoring led by Devan Cambridge with 14 points. He added four rebounds and five blocked shots. JT Thor, Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams had 11 points apiece with Thor pulling down a team-high eight rebounds and Williams blocking five shots. Jamal Johnson had 10 points.

Auburn made just five 3-pointers, the second fewest of the season, and had 21 turnovers. But AU shot 56.5 percent from the floor, made 20 of 26 free throws and scored 23 points off 18 UGA turnovers.

Justin Powell missed a third consecutive game with a concussion. Chris Moore missed the UGA game with a sprained wrist.

Auburn hosts Kentucky Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Wildcats are 4-7 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, coming off an 85-65 home loss to Alabama.

“This team is going to keep getting better,” pearl said. “There will be more joy in my building tonight. I won't let that last very long, but I want them to be happy tonight. You know, we've got a pissed off Kentucky team coming in here on Saturday. So we've got to get ready.”