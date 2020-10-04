AuburnSports - Shakeup coming on the OL

“They’re very talented up front, and they’ve got some very good pass rushers. That’s really what happened specifically from the second quarter on.”

“We talked the last two weeks about trying to settle in with five. I think we’ll be able to do that,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I think the big thing last night is we got behind. We kind of had to be in catch-up mode, and they were making us one-dimensional. Any time you do that, it’s extremely tough.

The question is who will be involved in those changes and to what extent they’ll be.

Auburn’s offensive line gave up six tackles-for-loss and three sacks in the 27-6 loss at Georgia Saturday night. According to Pro Football Focus, the offensive line also allowed 22 quarterback pressures on 47 designed pass plays.

The starters against the Bulldogs were Alec Jackson at left tackle, Tashawn Manning at left guard, Nick Brahms at center, Brandon Council at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.

Austin Troxell came off the bench to play both left and right tackle while Keiondre Jones came in at right guard allowing Council to switch to left guard.

Malzahn was asked about both Troxell and Jones following Sunday’s practice. Troxell, a junior, is coming off a third ACL injury.

“I thought Trox competed well,” Malzahn said. “He’s been playing some left tackle and right tackle the other night. Trox has a lot of savviness as far as his football instincts. He’s getting to where he trusts that knee more and more, you can tell. Really feel good about his progress.”

Jones, a redshirt freshman, has played as a substitute in each of the Tigers’ first two games.

“Yeah, I thought he did a good job. Thought he did a good job last night when he was in there,” said Malzahn of Jones. “You know, part of fall camp he missed a couple weeks. It kind of put him back just a little bit. But he's really coming on. He's a guy that obviously has a lot of potential. Really feel good about him, you know, moving forward.”

No. 13 Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.