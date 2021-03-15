AuburnSports - Seven Tigers head into spring practice injured

Some are familiar names who dealt with injuries in the 2020 season, and some are new names.

Auburn will be without several players as it begins spring practice on Monday.

“But there’ll be some guys like Brandon that are right now just not going to be able to do that,” Harsin said about Council’s availability for spring practice. “But he’ll be out there mentally and focused on what we’re doing. He’ll be learning. And then he’ll get a chance to, when he starts to get some more range of motion in that shoulder and be able to do things, to start doing it on his own and be ready for summer and get a lot of that work in in the summertime.”

Along with Council, Auburn will be without its most experienced receiver in rising senior Shedrick Jackson. Harsin said Jackson is “out for now.”

Fellow wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers will be out, or at least limited after suffering a foot injury in the Citrus Bowl and undergoing surgery.

“Capers as well, will be in that, as far as just being limited, out-to-limited,” Harsin said.

Defensive backs Marco Domio and Zion Puckett were also ones Harsin expected to be “limited, out-to-limited” as spring practice begins.

Early enrollee Ahmari Harvey and linebacker Desmond Tisdol will both be limited.

“Expect those limited guys to get in. They’re limited, but they can still practice,” Harsin said. “They’re not going to be in the same contact drills as some of the other players will be in.”

The focus this spring will be to obviously implement the new systems, but also make sure to limit injuries.

“As far as spring goes, with our injuries, we always want to do the best we can to limit those,” Harsin said. “Things do happen and that’s why we have a great training staff and why we’ve got to stay focused on our training to try to limit as many injuries as possible. How we practice is extremely important as a part of that. But these guys that I mentioned, here, they’re doing a really good job of coming in and taking care of themselves and doing the things they need to. If we can get a little bit out of them in spring, or get a few things done, we’ll try to.”

Harsin and Auburn began spring practice on Monday with helmets only and planned to work a lot of individual drills.