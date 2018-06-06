Ticker
Seven Auburn players, five signees drafted

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Casey Mize got it all started Monday night when he was selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Tigers and by Wednesday evening, seven current Auburn players and five signees had been selected in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Mize, who is the highest-drafted player in program history, was joined by pitchers Davis Daniel, Andrew Mitchell and Calvin Coker, and position players Brendan Venter, Luke Jarvis and Brett Wright as MLB draft picks.

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Daniel in the 11th round.
“Our last 48 hours is a storybook,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told Andy Burcham on the Auburn Athletics Today podcast Tuesday morning. “Not many programs ever get to experience what we’ve experienced the last 48 hours.

“But it’s time to start getting pointed toward the Florida Gators and this series and understanding, ‘Hey, there’s more.’ We’ve got to get back, circled up, be thankful and get back on the attack.”

Wallace-Hanceville Community College right-hander Blake Rivera was the first of Auburn's signees drafted. The Region 22 Pitcher of the Year is expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after they selected him in the fourth round.

But perhaps the biggest news from the signees is that left-handed pitcher Garrett Wade from Hartselle (Ala.) High, the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and a top 100 prospect, wasn’t drafted until the 38th round, which makes it likely he enrolls in school.

Outfielder Kason Howell from Liberty Christian in Lantana, Texas, and infielders Ryan Bliss from Troup County in LaGrange, Ga., and Devin Warner from Cartersville (Ga.) High were also drafted. Bliss posted on Twitter that he plans to enroll at Auburn in a few weeks.

Auburn plays at No. 1 overall seed Florida in the Gainesville Super Regional beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

AUBURN IN THE 2018 MLB DRAFT
ROUND POS NAME TEAM

1 (1)

RHP

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers

4 (106)

RHP

Blake Rivera

San Francisco Giants

11 (335)

RHP

Davis Daniel

Milwaukee Brewers

13 (382)

IF

Brendan Venter

Atlanta Braves

14 (410)

LHP

Andrew Mitchell

New York. Mets

15 (443)

RHP

Calvin Coker

Oakland A's

20 (610)

OF

Kason Howell

Boston Red Sox

25 (747)

IF

Luke Jarvis

Miami Marlins

26 (776)

C

Brett Wright

Toronto Blue Jays

30 (909)

IF

Devin Warner

Arizona Diamondbacks

30 (910)

IF

Ryan Bliss

Boston Red Sox

38 (1141)

LHP

Garrett Wade

Tampa Bay Rays
