Mize, who is the highest-drafted player in program history, was joined by pitchers Davis Daniel, Andrew Mitchell and Calvin Coker, and position players Brendan Venter, Luke Jarvis and Brett Wright as MLB draft picks.

AUBURN | Casey Mize got it all started Monday night when he was selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Tigers and by Wednesday evening, seven current Auburn players and five signees had been selected in the 2018 MLB Draft.

“Our last 48 hours is a storybook,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told Andy Burcham on the Auburn Athletics Today podcast Tuesday morning. “Not many programs ever get to experience what we’ve experienced the last 48 hours.

“But it’s time to start getting pointed toward the Florida Gators and this series and understanding, ‘Hey, there’s more.’ We’ve got to get back, circled up, be thankful and get back on the attack.”

Wallace-Hanceville Community College right-hander Blake Rivera was the first of Auburn's signees drafted. The Region 22 Pitcher of the Year is expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after they selected him in the fourth round.

But perhaps the biggest news from the signees is that left-handed pitcher Garrett Wade from Hartselle (Ala.) High, the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and a top 100 prospect, wasn’t drafted until the 38th round, which makes it likely he enrolls in school.

Outfielder Kason Howell from Liberty Christian in Lantana, Texas, and infielders Ryan Bliss from Troup County in LaGrange, Ga., and Devin Warner from Cartersville (Ga.) High were also drafted. Bliss posted on Twitter that he plans to enroll at Auburn in a few weeks.

Auburn plays at No. 1 overall seed Florida in the Gainesville Super Regional beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.