AuburnSports - Seth Williams makes Biletnikoff watch list

Junior Seth Williams is one of the most anticipated offensive players in the conference, and on Thursday that notion received more validation with Williams' inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the 2020 season.

It's no secret Auburn has one of the most dangerous wideouts in the SEC at its disposal for next season.

The Fred Biletnikoff Award, won last season by LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, is presented annually to the top pass-catcher in college football. Auburn has never had a winner.

Set to reprise his role as quarterback Bo Nix's No. 1 target, Williams leads Auburn's receiving corps after he hauled in eight touchdowns and 830 yards last year.

If he takes another step along with Nix in new offensive coordinator Chad Morris' system, Williams could become only the third wide receiver in program history to turn in a 1,000-yard season.

He has two late, go-ahead touchdowns in his career that proved to be the game-winners — in 2018 against Texas A&M and in 2019 against Oregon.

A 6-foot-3 product of the Tuscaloosa, Ala., area, Williams is viewed as one of Auburn's best prospects for next year's NFL draft thanks to his production, size, strength and ability to separate from defensive backs at the point of the catch.