AUBURN — Seth Williams had zero doubt.

Auburn's freshman wide receiver had already done something similar earlier in the first half of the game, hauling in a red-zone touchdown in a 1-on-1 situation. This time, trailing by three points with less than two minutes to go, Williams needed to catch it. He called it one of those "clutch parts of a game" that define an athlete.

So, as he knew he would, Williams caught it. The game-winning reception capped off Williams' two-catch outing. Both for 11-yard touchdowns. Both in key red-zone situations.

"I feel like anytime the ball is in the air it’s a one-on-one battle and whoever can come down with the ball is the best man at that time. I’m going to come down with the ball," Williams said. "Zero chance it wasn’t coming down with me. It’s going to come down with me if it’s up in the air."

Only nine games into his college career, the storylines around Seth Williams have already become somewhat tired.

We get it: He's only a freshman. But he's big. He's got great hands. He can catch virtually anything that comes his way, especially if it's in single coverage. He's a dangerous red-zone threat.

Yet, Williams continues to find new ways to amaze — and his quarterback certainly isn't tired of it.

"Seth [Williams] is a freak. He will continue to be a freak for a very long time," Jarrett Stidham said. "I have full confidence in him. I get to see him grow each week. He’s a true freshman, but you wouldn’t think it the way he’s playing, the way he’s catching onto everything."

Williams feels that confidence, he said.

Jarrett Stidham isn't afraid to target the freshman receiver, especially with the end zone in reach. He said he feels it from his coaches, whether that be Gus Malzahn, Chip Lindsey or Kodi Burns. He knows he can make the plays Auburn needs, and he's starting to realize his teammates and coaches know it, as well.

"When the game was on the line, he made a huge play. I think that says a lot about him," Malzahn said.