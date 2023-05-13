AUBURN | The first series win at Ole Miss since 2012 and first sweep in Oxford since 2010. A 30th win and climbing above .500 in the SEC for the first time this season. Outscoring the Rebels 37-11 in three games of a fourth consecutive series win. It’s fair to say things went quite well for No. 23 Auburn as it finished off a dominating weekend with a 13-5 win over Ole Miss Saturday at Swayze Field.

Irish celebrates his opposite field home run in the seventh. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

"Keep your foot on the gas pedal. That’s kinda been or motto the last few weeks," Cole Foster told the Auburn Network. "Our pitchers have pitched phenomenally the last four weeks and from 1-9 all just competing and grinding our butts off. It’s been awesome." The Tigers, which improve to 30-19-1 overall and 14-13 in the SEC, totaled 19 hits including four for extra bases. Auburn took control with a six-run fifth as the first seven batters reached base including a grand slam by Cooper McMurray and an RBI single by Kason Howell. Chris Stanfield reached on a two-out error allowing another run to score. “They were spinning off-speed stuff to me all weekend so I was sitting on one,” McMurray told the Auburn Network. “Fortunately, he hung one for me and I was able to put it over the fence.” Ike Irish was 3 of 5 with two runs scored and two RBI including a solo home run in the seventh and Foster was 3 of 5 with two runs scored and two RBI including a solo home run in the third, his third of the series. Bobby Peirce was 3 of 6 with one RBI, Bryson Ware 3 of 6 with two runs scored, Caden Green 2 of 5, Stanfield 2 of 4 with three runs scored and Howell 1 of 3 with one RBI.