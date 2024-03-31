Tennessee's perfect SEC record is no more. Entering the weekend on an 18-game winning streak and a flawless conference record, Auburn took one of three games from the Volunteers to end what was the nation's longest winning streak. The Tigers dropped the first two games of the series before winning the finale, but have yet to win an SEC series this season.

Maddie Penta (9) pitched a complete game Sunday. (Auburn Athletics)

Game One, L 5-1 Maddie Penta gave up three home runs in six innings of work and Auburn only pushed one run across the plate in the opener. Unable to capitalize more on a bases-loaded situation in the third, the Tigers dropped the first game of the series.

Game Two, L 8-4 The ball was flying out of Jane B. Moore Field in game two. Auburn and Tennessee combined to hit seven home runs in the highest-scoring game of the series. Tennessee hammered Shelby Lowe in the circle through the first three innings, homering at least once per frame to take a 5-2 lead into the fourth inning. Auburn's only source of offense at this point was KK McCrary, who had a pair of solo home runs in her first two at bats. Freshman Malayna Tamborra replaced Lowe and was charged with three earned runs over her 4.1 innings of work. Auburn was unable to rally out of its deficit, despite Icess Tresvik hitting her first home run of the season, and gave up the series.

Game 3, W 4-1 Facing a possible second consecutive series where the Tigers would be on the wrong end of a sweep, Maddie Penta had a more stable outing than in game one. The senior pitched a complete game, gave up one run on five hits and struck out seven. Meanwhile, Auburn's offense put up four runs. The first two came in the first inning on a Tennessee error. It allowed McCrary and Riley McNemar to cross the plate, giving Auburn its first lead of the series. Extra base hits by Amelia Lech and Nelia Peralta later in the game scored the final two runs, as Auburn avoided the sweep and won its third SEC game of the season.