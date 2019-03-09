“That’s something I just planned to do,” Brown said. “I just wanted to share the moment with the fans. I wanted to share the moments with my parents. My auntie and my mom were up there, that’s who I went to. It was a great feeling knocking off a Top 5 team in may last game, senior night. Couldn’t ask for anything better other than an SEC Championship.”

In his final game inside Auburn Arena, the senior saluted the students, the fans, and most importantly his family following the Tigers 84-80 win over No. 5 Tennessee.

AUBURN | As the horn sounded, Bryce Brown leapt onto of the scorer’s table and raised his arms.

Brown got his SEC Championship last season, but that team faded down the stretch due to a series of injuries. Auburn heads into this year’s SEC Tournament with four-straight wins including three coveted quadrant 1 victories.

“I feel like we can go as far as we want. We don’t have anything that’s holding us back,” Brown said. “I feel like we’re very close to playing our best basketball. After tonight’s game, I definitely feel like we’re very close.”

With 16 points Saturday including 4 of 9 3-pointers, Brown moved closer to fifth place in SEC career 3-pointers with 345, just one behind former Vol Allan Houston. He’ll need 21 more to catch Pat Bradley in third place and 22 to catch Shan Foster in second.

In addition to his 16 points, Brown added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and just one turnover in 33 minutes.

A day that started with Brown, Horace Spencer, Malik Dunbar and Cole Blackstock being honored during a pregame ceremony, ended with the four seniors in the Auburn Arena lobby signing autographs.

Brown was a 3-star recruit out of Tucker, Ga., when he signed with Auburn in 2015. The Tigers were 15-20 the season before he showed up and are 77-51 since including their first SEC championship in 19 years and back-to-back 20-win season for only the fourth time in program history.

“I had a lot of memorable moments here at Auburn,” Brown said. “Auburn has made me grow as a person. It’s taught me a lot. I just want to keep this thing rolling.”

As the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament, Auburn will play the winner of No. 12 vs. No. 13 game on Thursday at 2 p.m. CT.