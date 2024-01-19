He’s significantly increased those numbers as a senior averaging 5.8 points and shooting .667 from the line. He’s also averaging career-highs in rebounds (4.6), blocked shots (1.5) and steals (0.8).

AUBURN | In his first three seasons at Auburn, Dylan Cardwell averaged 3.5 points per game and shot .450 from the free throw line.

“Dylan's always trying to get better,” said fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams. “He's not crying about minutes. When he's out there, he's going to play as hard as he possibly can. That's Dylan Cardwell for y’all."

The improvement at the free throw line began this summer under the tutelage of shooting coach and biomechanics consultant Tommy Tempesta.

“Bruce Pearl kind of set that up for me,” said Cardwell. “I've only had two sessions with him, only two hours, but it was like the best two hours of my life. He's kind of changed my shot in the best way possible.”

Cardwell credits his experience including 110 games played for his increased production in almost every category.

"I would say it's just maturity,” he said. “When you've been in the game so long, sometimes you realize — you don't understand — how big or tall you are. You don't have to be the first person off the floor, and you just listen to the scouting reports.”

While Cardwell is having the best season of his career on the court, he’s continuing to be a key team leader and a positive example for his teammates off the court.

“Dylan is such a great ambassador for us,” said Pearl. “He’s a 4.0 student. He does it on and off the court, in the community.”

No. 13 Auburn, 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, hosts No. 22 Ole Miss Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.