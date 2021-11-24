Senior step up

“I have been preaching to Shed that he can be a dangerous receiver,” said Finley. “I have been preaching that to him since I got here once I saw his speed and his ability to stop on a dime and his strength. He can be a great receiver. The thing about him is that he needs to focus on doing that every snap, putting fear in the defensive backs eyes every snap.”

The Hoover, Ala., native came into this fall with 10 career catches. Through 11 games, he has 36 receptions for a team-high 495 yards. His 10-yard touchdown catch from T.J. Finley on 4th down saved Auburn from a potentially disastrous loss to Georgia State and was the first of his career.

With leading receiver Kobe Hudson out with an injury last Saturday, Jackson stepped up with seven receptions for 111 yards, both career highs, at South Carolina.

Jackson wasn’t in the mood for celebrating, though, after the Gamecocks came out on top 21-17.

“Just focusing and trying to be consistent,” said Jackson after the game. “TJ's a good playmaker. I knew that since day one when he came in, just working with him and getting extra work with him at practice and stuff. I believe in him, the whole offense believes in him. The team believes in him.”

Jackson has played in 39 career games including 16 starts. He is scheduled to play his final game in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday against Alabama in the 86th Iron Bowl.

“Obviously, everybody knows it's a big game,” said Jackson. “It's one of the best rivalries in college football, so, like I told them, if we beat Bama then it'll be a whole different story. Kind of turns things around and gives a different perspective. So I think this will be a big game for us to come out here and turn it around and make plays and just try to get a win.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.