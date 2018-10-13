AUBURN | Tennessee is partying like its 2016. For No. 21 Auburn, it feels more like 2015 or maybe even 2012. The Volunteers upset the Tigers 30-24 in Jordan-Hare Stadium to snap an 11-game conference losing streak that stretched back to Nov. 19, 2016. The loss drops AU to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, emphatically ending any championship aspirations and putting the once top-10 team in a fight for a winning record and bowl bid. “It’s heartbreaking,” senior H-back Chandler Cox said. “It’s heartbreaking for all of our players. It’s heartbreaking for myself, all of our coaches and especially our fans. We take that on us because we love our fans so much, and they stick with us and they cheer for us, and we didn’t get it done. It’s just heartbreaking, it’s disappointing but it’s college football.”

Cox (27) celebrates a touchdown and early 7-0 lead with his teammates. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

Gus Malzahn didn’t shy away from the high expectations going into his sixth season as head coach, citing the experience returning from last season. But this season is Malzahn’s worst start since coming out of the gates 4-4 and finishing 7-6 in 2015. The 2012 team, which resulted in the firing of Gene Chizik and subsequent hiring of Malzahn, started 1-7 and finished 0-8 in the conference. Auburn earned at least one SEC win this season with a 34-3 victory over Arkansas Sept. 22. “Obviously very tough loss, very disappointing,” Malzahn said. “I really felt like we would come out and play really our best game. We got off to a good start and things were going good. I think the big picture of the deal is we had the three turnovers. One of those turnovers led to a touchdown, that was really the difference in the game.” It was a tough game for quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The preseason second-team All-SEC pick finished 28-of-45 for 322 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and one costly fumble, which was returned by Tennessee eight yards for touchdown. Auburn’s leading rusher was receiver Anthony Schwartz, who was one of the few bright spots Saturday, and the defense allowed 328 passing yards and 10 third down conversions.