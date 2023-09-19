“They present a great challenge,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Their quarterback has thrown for 900 yards and 8 TDs. They've got great receivers, one of the best I've seen in (Evan) Stewart. He's really talented.

And that’s just the start of what’s expected to be a secondary shakeup as Auburn prepares to face one of the SEC’s most prolific passing attacks at Texas A&M.

AUBURN | Keionte Scott is out following ankle surgery. Nehemiah Pritchett may be back after missing the first three games with an ankle injury.

“I think they're doing some really good things offensively that it will be a great challenge for us to try to keep them from having explosive plays, particularly ones that lead to points.”

The Aggies top four receivers have combined for 50 receptions for 704 yards and seven touchdowns, which is nearly double the production of AU’s top four wideouts.

Quarterback Conner Weigman has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. TAMU is third in the SEC averaging 337.3 passing yards per game.

In last Saturday’s 45-13 win over Samford, Auburn had to go to its third-team nickel (Star), Caleb Wooden, after Scott’s injury. Backup Donovan Kaufman missed the game with a head injury but is expected back this week.

Freeze met with his coaching staff Monday morning to discuss several options in the secondary.

“Hopefully DK can play and he'll move into the Star position, and maybe move J.D. Rhym there and play the younger corners — we're not really sure — and leave Caleb at the high safety,” said Freeze. “Because we've got to have two deep to function, and we're just trying to figure out what the best combination is there, and we're not real sure, just yet, what that looks like. But Caleb will be a part of it, either at the Star or one of the safeties.”

Rhym returned from an injury to play for the first time against Samford and recorded his first-career interception. If the sophomore moves to Star, that could potentially leave Pritchett and Kayin Lee at one corner and D.J. James and Champ Anthony at the other.

Lee, a true freshman, started the first three games this season in place of Pritchett.

“We’ve got to get some young guys ready,” said Freeze. “They’re going to get baptized into the SEC pretty good in front of A&M’s crowd and the talent on that team.”

Kickoff at Kyle Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.