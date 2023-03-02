Scott is part of a secondary that returns a lot of production, including himself, D.J. James, Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett and Donovan Kaufman. That experience has already been an asset in teaching the newcomers. It’s part of turning the young players into veterans as soon as possible.

“Day one, we were going at it already,” Keionte Scott said. “We got a little 1-on-1’s and releases in.”

It might just be the first week of spring practice, but Auburn’s secondary is already battling to get the best of a receivers corps made up of some new big targets.

“Individually turn them into vets quick and fast just by being able to give them information, give them the little tips and trick and stuff like that,” Scott said. “That way, our whole DB group is moving as one. That’s our goal.”

Unlike some years in the past, there are some legitimate big receivers on Auburn’s roster, including the addition of Nick Mardner, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Cincinnati. Add in Camden Brown (6-foot-3) and Landen King (6-foot-5), and it will be a daily challenge for the secondary to keep them from extending their catch radius.

A little encouragement – and some friendly trash talk between coaches – adds some extra motivation for the two position groups.

“We’ve got the coaches like Coach Crime Dawg and Coach E (Etheridge); they’re talking their stuff upstairs,” Scott said. “When we come down to the meeting room, it’s like we’ve got to put it on today.”

With no predetermined depth chart with the new coaching staff, even the veterans must earn their way onto the field, meaning some new faces could give them a challenge for playing time. One is Kayin Lee, a freshman cornerback from Ellenwood, Ga.

“I would describe him as feisty,” Scott said. “If I could use one word, just feisty. Like a pit bull kinda. He wants to be out there, and you can see it. So every time he’s out there, he’s taking his reps and making them count, for sure.”

As for the competition during every practice against the receivers and putting pride on the line, Scott says it can only help the team improve on both sides of the ball.

“Just trying to get better, and iron sharpens iron,” he said. “So I definitely think that’s something we want to do for each other, and that’s how we practice to make each other better.”