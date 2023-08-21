"It's really easy if you think you're the guy, which they are, it's really easy to coast, and I thought they coasted some the first week," Freeze said following Saturday's scrimmage.

Hugh Freeze didn't like what he was seeing from some of his starters in the secondary. He thought guys like D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett weren't giving it their all in the first week of practice. The head coach sort of understood, though.

"I thought they turned it on this week and practiced like they should be," the head coach said. "I mean, both of those have the potential to be all-SEC type players, whether it's first team, second team, whatever. So practice like it."

Along with James and Pritchett, Jaylin Simpson, Zion Puckett and Keionte Scott make up an experienced and talented secondary for the Tigers going into the 2023 season. Freeze has seen all five "flip the switch" in practice, something he harped on earlier in fall camp regarding leadership and maturity. They all return after combining for 212 tackles, 19 pass breakups and four interceptions a year ago and are expected to be the rock of Ron Roberts' first defense on the Plains.

So Freeze and his staff aren't concerned with if they are ready but are still waiting on those who will fill in for those five at times to step up.

"The growth really has to come on with that second team because it's a bunch of young puppies," Freeze said. "I think they're going to be good, but they're swimming a little bit with all the motions or shifts and different coverages, and I really look forward to us getting a game plan in where we see, all right, they can handle this much. And we're smart coaches if we don't give them more than they can handle."